By Sam Prance

Pete Davidson has set the record straight on his penis size once and for all.

Pete Davidson has opened up about his penis size and said that it's "big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt."

Shortly after Pete Davidson started dating Ariana Grande in 2018, a viral rumour spread that he has a very big penis. He then became the unofficial face of BDE (Big Dick Energy). Ariana later claimed on Twitter that Pete's penis is "10 inches" long and the rumours stuck. Since then, Pete's penis has regularly made it into the news and it has even inspired a real-life sex toy.

Now, Pete has addressed his penis size in an interview and set the record straight on how big it really is once and for all.

Pete Davidson says his penis size is "big enough to enjoy". Picture: Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Gotham/GC Images

Appearing on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne tha God asked Pete if he considered naming his brand new comedy series, Bupkis, after his penis because everyone "always talks" about his penis. Reacting, Pete said: "I don’t understand. It’s really not that special. It’s a very normal-sized penis." He then specified: "It’s not too big or too small. I don't understand that".

Laughing, Pete ended his remarks by adding: "It’s big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt, is what I was told." In the words of Goldilocks, or 'Goldicocks' as Carrie Bradshaw would say, it sounds like Pete's penis is "just right".

Pete previously discussed his penis size on Instagram live with Machine Gun Kelly. He said: "I’m not really a grower or a shower. It’s actually the same small and hard. It’s actually a scientific wonder. I hope everyone’s horny at home."

When MGK asked Pete if the BDE rumours are true, Pete said: "That’s insanely embarrassing but it’s true."

Pete Davidson Debuts 'Bupkis' Trailer, Opens Up About Leaving 'SNL' + More

Pete's former SNL co-star Jay Pharoah also previously revealed how big Pete's penis is. Speaking on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Jay Pharoah said: "He told me what it was: It's his endowment. He confirmed it.... He was like, 'Yeah bro, it's like nine inches'..."

So there we have it!

