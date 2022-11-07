Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged and the story of how they met is iconic

By Sam Prance

Phoebe Bridgers was Paul Mescal's most-played artist on Spotify before they even met and they first interacted on Twitter.

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged and now fans are resurfacing their flirt tweets where it all began.

Yesterday (Nov 6), The Guardian reported in a new Paul Mescal interview that he is "now engaged" to Phoebe Bridgers. The news came after The 1975's Matty Healy appeared to let slip the news himself. He tweeted: "I wanna be Phoebe Bridgers. Imagine being such a lesbian icon that you just get engaged to the sexiest straight man on earth. Truly a based god."

While Phoebe and Paul are yet to confirm the engagement themselves (The Guardian has since updated their profile to say that the couple are "reported to be engaged"), fans are celebrating by reminding everyone how the couple met, and how they finessed their way from being fans of each other to actually being boyfriend and girlfriend in real life.

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged and the story of how they met is iconic. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA, @wonderland via Instagram

Paul fans will already know that he was a fan of Phoebe long before they met. In fact, when he tweeted a screenshot of his Spotify Wrapped in 2019, Phoebe was his most-played artist and 'Funeral' was one of his most-played songs. Retweeting Paul's tweet, a fan wrote: "marrying your top artist of your spotify wrapped is actually insane pauls mastermind era."

If that weren't adorable enough, the couple then interacted for the first time on Twitter in 2020 when Phoebe watched Paul perform in Normal People. She tweeted: "finished normal people and now i'm sad and horny oh wait". Paul replied: "I'm officially dead". Phoebe then joked, "nooo don't die your so talented aha," and Paul added: "Too late... Dead."

A fan shared a screenshot of the couple's tweets with the caption: "this is - and i mean this in complete seriousness - the greatest love story of our time". Another wrote: "i still can’t believe this is how phoebe bridgers and paul mescal met."

marrying your top artist of your spotify wrapped is actually insane pauls mastermind era https://t.co/cCiMvr4Puz — phoebe (daily) crave (@sourcebridgers) November 6, 2022

this is - and i mean this in complete seriousness - the greatest love story of our time pic.twitter.com/A52gAHuzgP — Eoin Ó Catháin (@EoinKeane101) November 6, 2022

i still can’t believe this is how phoebe bridgers and paul mescal met 😭 pic.twitter.com/eYIXHQ5f4f — allie 🧸 (@alliedorito) November 6, 2022

watching my bisexual friends fall to their knees one by one like dominoes as they find out phoebe bridgers and paul mescal are engaged — mount bellyache (@mountbellyache) November 6, 2022

The couple then spoke to each other for the first time in an Instagram live for Wonderland magazine and fans have now been sharing clips from that interview. In the videos, they can both be seen flirting with each other and nervously giggling.

At one point, Paul says: "I don't really do well in the heat. I'm as you can see quite burnt and a bit sweaty and a bit red." Phoebe then jokes: "That was my thought. I was like, 'Wow, he looks super gross.'"

In another part, Paul says: "I think I should be interviewing you because it's well-documented that I love your music." Phoebe then replies: "Well, that makes me blush." No. I'm not crying you are.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers went from this to engagement ❤️‍🔥

pic.twitter.com/eKEedyD2HA — Film Daze (@filmdaze) November 6, 2022

Someone needs to adapt Paul and Phoebe's love story into a series ASAP!