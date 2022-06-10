Rebel Wilson celebrates Pride month by coming out with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson and Romana Agruma were first spotted together in January this year.

Rebel Wilson has just celebrated Pride month by coming out and revealing that she's now in a relationship with a woman.

Taking to her Instagram page yesterday (Jun 10), Rebel Wilson shared an adorable photograph of her and fashion designer Ramona Agruma with the caption: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." Rebel also posted two heart emojis, a rainbow emoji and the hashtag: "#loveislove."

While Rebel didn't specify exactly how she identifies, fans were quick to congratulate her and welcome her to the LGBTQ+ community. The post currently has over one million likes with many of Rebel's close friends praising the new couple.

Rebel Wilson celebrates Pride month by coming out with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma. Picture: Doug Peters / Alamy Stock Photo, @rebelwilson via Instagram

It's unclear exactly when Rebel and Ramona started dating but the couple were first photographed together in January this year. Opening up about her love life in an interview with People in May, Rebel called herself "a late bloomer" in love. Rebel also revealed that a friend had set her up with her current partner who we now know is Ramona.

Discussing how she and Romana ended up together, Rebel explained: "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic."

She continued: "I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship."

Rebel ended by saying: "There were times – I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great – but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

While Rebel is a world-famous movie actress, Ramona is the founder of her own sustainable clothing brand Lemon vs. Limon.

Congratulations Rebel and Ramona!

