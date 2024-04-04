Rebel Wilson reveals the actor who she lost her virginity to at age 35

After opening up about the fact that she lost her virginity at the age of 35, Rebel Wilson has now revealed the actor she lost it to – and it turns out that he apparently didn't even know.

Over the past week, Pitch Perfect star Rebel has been busy promoting her new memoir, Rebel Rising, and it appears as though she has been very candid while writing it. From claiming that Adele "hates" her, to dedicating the book to an 'asshole' in the industry she'd worked with (later revealed to be Sacha Baron Cohen, if you're wondering), Rebel is not holding back.

In a new excerpt, Rebel, now 44, opens up about being a 'late bloomer' and goes into detail about her previous romantic relationships.

In the book, Rebel reveals that the actor and comedian Mickey Gooch Jr. was her first. He co-starred with Rebel in the 2016 film How To Be Single.

"Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you," Rebel writes in her book, seemingly sharing that news with him for the first time on the page.

She later confirmed in an interview with the New York Times that "he was the first person to read [the book]", so he knew before it was published.

Opening up further about why she waited so long to be intimate with another person, Rebel said: "As a big girl, no one would ever truly find me sexually attractive."

She added that she was motivated to have sex after learning her mother had breast cancer, writing: "I didn't want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it."

