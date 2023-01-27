Regé-Jean Page named 'Most Handsome Man' according to science

27 January 2023, 17:13 | Updated: 27 January 2023, 17:15

By Katie Louise Smith

"Regé won because of his classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's that time again: The world's most handsome man has been revealed... and former Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has taken the crown.

It's not based on a poll or popular vote, though. It's apparently based on scientific equations. The results of 'Most Handsome Man' are based on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi devised by mathematicians in Ancient Greece.

Basically, the Golden Ratio is based on the ancient Greek's idea of perfection, and how each element of the face is measured for physical perfection and symmetry. It claims that "the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi)", the more beautiful someone is.

But who did Regé beat? See the full list below, that includes Robert Pattinson, Chris Hemsworth and Harry Styles.

READ MORE: Regé-Jean Page says Bridgerton can recast the Duke if they want to

Regé-Jean Page named Most Handsome Man according to science
Regé-Jean Page named Most Handsome Man according to science. Picture: David Livingston/WireImage, Netflix

The list was compiled by Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, who uses the latest computerised mapping techniques in his work.

Explaining why Regé topped the list, Dr. De Silva told the MailOnline: "Regé won because of his classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes."

"He had easily the highest score for his eye spacing and the positioning of his eyes also scored highly. His perfectly shaped lips also scored highly and the only mark he got that was slightly lower was for his nose width and length."

The full top 10 list is as follows:

  1. Regé-Jean Page - 93.65%
  2. Chris Hemsworth - 93.53%
  3. Michael B. Jordan - 93.46%
  4. Harry Styles - 92.3%
  5. Jude Bellingham - 92.22%
  6. Robert Pattison - 92.15%
  7. Chris Evans - 91.92%
  8. George Clooney - 89.91%
  9. Henry Golding - 87.98%
  10. Dwayne Johnson - 86.07%
Regé-Jean Page has been named the world's most handsome man
Regé-Jean Page has been named the world's most handsome man. Picture: Getty

The list is almost completely different from Dr. De Silva's list from 2020. Robert Pattinson, who was number 1 in 2020, has fallen all the way down to number 6. George Clooney also slipped from fifth in 2020 to eighth in 2023.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill, who came second in 2020, doesn't even feature. Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling are also no longer considered handsome, apparently!

WATCH: Babylon's Margot Robbie and Diego Calva pick their own interview questions

Latest Celebrity News

Julia Fox shocks fans with "underwhelming" apartment tour

Julia Fox shocks fans with "underwhelming" apartment tour

Kylie Jenner's lion head look at Paris Fashion Week praised by PETA

Kylie Jenner's shocking faux lion head dress praised by PETA

Finn Wolfhard says he's "incredibly proud" of Noah Schnapp for coming out

Finn Wolfhard says he's "incredibly proud" of Noah Schnapp for coming out

Robert Pattinson calls out "terrifying" viral deep fake videos of him on TikTok

Robert Pattinson calls out "terrifying" viral deep fake videos of him on TikTok

Robert Pattinson says he only ate potatoes for two weeks to lose weight

Robert Pattinson says he only ate potatoes for two weeks to lose weight

Vanessa Hudgens' comment about Austin Butler's 'Elvis' voice has left fans cackling

Vanessa Hudgens leaves comment on post about Austin Butler's ‘Elvis’ voice

Trending on PopBuzz

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Will there be another Teen Wolf movie? Tyler Posey says the cast want to do a sequel

Will there be a Teen Wolf sequel? Creator teases another movie or spin-off

News

Taylor Swift casts trans actor Laith Ashley as her love interest in Lavender Haze music video

Taylor Swift casts trans actor Laith Ashley as her love interest in Lavender Haze music video

Taylor Swift

Who dies in Teen Wolf The Movie? Fans are crying over Derek's death

Who dies in Teen Wolf The Movie? Fans slam writers over shock death

News

Blake Lively is attached to play Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us

Blake Lively set to play Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us movie adaptation

News

How is Allison alive in Teen Wolf: The Movie? Her return explained

How is Allison alive in Teen Wolf: The Movie? Her return explained

News