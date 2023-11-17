Robert Pattinson slept on an inflatable boat for 6 months because he didn't own any furniture

17 November 2023, 15:06

Robert Pattinson sounds unrecognisable in The Boy and The Heron trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

"I loved it very much but it caused a lot of back problems."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Readers, it is our pleasure to inform you that Robert Pattinson has struck again. The king of unhinged interview quotes has unleashed another absolutely incredible tidbit about his life, and it might be one the best yet.

If you're a Robert Pattinson fan, you'll know how delightfully chaotic and hilarious some of his interviews are. Whether he's talking about his bizarre cornflake and sugar pasta recipe, or the fact that he only ate potatoes for two weeks to lose weight... He even once told a reporter that he watched actual bats fighting to prepare for The Batman.

A new R Pattz quote for the ages has now just dropped courtesy of Architectural Digest, in which the actor reveals he once slept on an inflatable boat on the floor for six months because he had no other furniture.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson fans lose it over his terrifying voice in Studio Ghibli's new movie

Robert Pattinson says he spent 6 months sleeping on an inflatable boat on the floor because he had no other furniture
Robert Pattinson says he spent 6 months sleeping on an inflatable boat on the floor because he had no other furniture. Picture: Lia Toby/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage

You might know Robert as an extremely talented actor (and professional press tour troll) but he's also an incredible designer. Robert was recently featured in a new AD profile where he spoke about a sofa he had designed alongside designer Nicole Gordon.

"I started sketching pieces of furniture I thought would make people interact in a playful and informal way," Robert told AD, alongside photos of the chic design. "They all had disproportionate, oversized elements that were quite fun. And in the process of making some models out of clay, I found that organic overlapping curves had a similar effect."

The end result is a stunning, sophisticated and unusual shaped sofa, that you can "nestle in to read" and where "a number of people [can] sit on at a party."

However, while chatting about his interior design history, Robert revealed that the worst sofa he's ever owned was not actually a sofa at all... it was an inflatable boat.

"My least favourite could also be my most favourite," he said. "There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table. I loved it very much but it caused a lot of back problems."

Robert Pattinson watched bats fighting to prepare for Batman

If you're wondering, Robert Pattinson’s original sofa is now on display at JF Chen in Los Angeles CA. Six made-to-order pieces are available to purchase.

Unfortunately, he did not disclose any descriptions or photos of the now legendary inflatable boat. We imagine that one will be a lot cheaper and easier to get your hands on though.

Read more Robert Pattinson news here:

WATCH: Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits

Rachel Zegler & Tom Blyth Try To Name Every Hunger Games Tribute | The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Latest Celebrity News

Travis Kelce's old tweets have gone viral thanks to the Swifties

Travis Kelce's old tweets are going viral and they're hilariously wholesome

Viral

Billie Eilish says men don’t get body-shamed like women because "girls are nice"

Billie Eilish says men don’t get body-shamed like women because "girls are nice"

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X's tampon halloween costume divides the internet

Lil Nas X responds after sparking backlash with his 'disgusting' Halloween outfit

Lil Nas X

Everyone is thirsting over Josh Hutcherson speaking Spanish in this Five Nights at Freddy's promo

Everyone is thirsting over Josh Hutcherson speaking Spanish in this Five Nights at Freddy's promo

News

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio face backlash after working at Walmart in viral video

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio face backlash for 'working at Walmart' in viral video

Matthew Perry's interview with Tom Power goes viral following sad news of his death

Matthew Perry's comments on how he wants to be remembered go viral after his death

Trending on PopBuzz

Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show

Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show

Selling Sunset

Tom Blyth reveals sweet message Jennifer Lawrence send Hunger Games cast

Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals sweet message Jennifer Lawrence sent to prequel cast

News

Selling The OC season 3: When dies it come out on Netflix?

Selling The OC season 3 release date: When does it come out on Netflix?

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets

News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'