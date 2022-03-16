Jamie Dornan denies excluding Robert Pattinson from his friendship circle

In the '00s, Jamie Dornan, Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne, Charlie Cox and Tom Sturridge either all lived near each other in Los Angeles or were roommates.

Jamie Dornan has said that Robert Pattinson didn't fit in with their friendship group after he landed the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight.

In case you didn't know, Jamie and Robert are part of a now-famous friendship group consisting of British actors, who all moved to Los Angeles in the 2000s in the hope of making it in Hollywood. The group consists of Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man), Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts), Tom Sturridge (Velvet Buzzsaw) and Charlie Cox (Daredevil).

Although they've all made it now, at one point it was a real struggle, and they would all be competing with each other for the same roles. It didn't destroy their friendship, though. The guys would actually all help each other prepare for the auditions.

"We were the kind of guys that would go to The Standard Hotel on Sunset Boulevard to play ping pong and order one cocktail between us because we couldn't afford any more," Andrew Garfield told James Corden during a joint interview with Jamie on The Late Late Show in November 2021.

The actors are all still pretty close too. However, Robert recently admitted that he often felt like he was on the outskirts of the group. "They were all roommates, and I was kind of the last one invited. I was invited as an afterthought. There'd be like one slice of pizza left and I'd be like, 'Is there any for me?'" The Batman actor told Entertainment Tonight.

Fans speculated that there may have been tension in the group, but Jamie has now denied that he ever left Robert out of their circle. He also revealed that because Rob landed the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight he was launched into a "different stratosphere".

"The pity invite? No. I think with Rob it's always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, 'Does he really fit in with us?' Because we were not working and he's working all the time," Jamie told ET Online at the Critics Choice Awards.

"He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us and we've sort of, not caught up, but we all started working more consistently, but yeah, Jesus, we've known each other a long time."

In another interview from the night with Access Hollywood, Jamie doubled down on his initial comments and let fans know that there's not issues between him and Rob.

He added: "We never left him at home. Why would we leave him at home? He's the key. He’s the good looking one. He was the good-looking one, he got us all in. He got us all the attention. He was too successful for us early on."