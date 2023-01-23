Robert Pattinson calls out "terrifying" viral deep fake videos of him on TikTok

By Sam Prance

"The amount of people who know me quite well and will still be like, 'Why are you doing these weird dancing videos on TikTok?'"

Robert Pattinson has responded to the deep fakes of him that regularly go viral on TikTok and revealed that he is NOT a fan.

If you've been on TikTok recently, chances are you've seen some videos of Robert Pattinson doing some pretty un-Rob-like things. Videos of RPatz dancing or taking on viral challenges often appear on the platform.

However, when you look a little closer, you'll realise that Rob actually isn't in these videos. They're incredibly realistic deep fakes that edit Rob's face onto videos of other people. There's even a popular parody account called @unreal_robert that has over 1.1 million followers in counting.

Now, Rob has addressed the viral deep fakes in a brand new interview and explained why he finds them pretty creepy.

Robert Pattinson calls out "terrifying" viral deep fake videos of him on TikTok. Picture: Steve Granitz/WireImage, @unreal_robert via TikTok

Discussing the deep fakes with The Evening Standard Magazine, and speaking about @unreal_robert specifically, Rob said: "It's terrifying. The amount of people who know me quite well and will still be like, 'Why are you doing these weird dancing videos on TikTok?' It’s really bizarre."

Some of @unreal_robert's recent posts include deep fakes of Rob doing everything from ASMR and cooking to referencing his past roles in The Batman and Harry Potter. The videos regularly get millions of views and one has been viewed over 22 million times to date.

Discussing his disdain for deep fakes even further, Rob added: "You just realise that we’re two years away from it being indistinguishable from reality - and what on Earth am I going to do as a job then?"

Don't worry Rob! We'll always be first in line to see your films regardless of how many deep fakes of you there are.

