Ross Lynch reveals he kissed Maia Mitchell even though it wasn’t in the Teen Beach Movie script

By Sam Prance

Ross previously let slip that he was in an IRL love triangle with two of his Teen Beach Movie cast members.

Ross Lynch has confirmed that he had an unscripted kiss with his co-star Maia Mitchell on the set of Teen Beach Movie.

Ever since Teen Beach Movie came out on the Disney Channel in 2013, fans have been obsessed with Ross Lynch and Maia Mitchell's on-screen chemistry as boyfriend and girlfriend, Brady and McKenzie. Their relationship was so convincing in the movie that fans speculated that Ross and Maia were dating IRL. However, neither of them ever addressed the rumours.

Now, in a new interview with BuzzFeed, Ross has just let slip that he and Maia kissed each other while making the movies.

Did Ross Lynch and Maia Mitchell date?

In a BuzzFeed video, Ross reacts to his fans' thirst tweets. In one tweet, a fan says: "I remember Ross Lynch in Teen Beach Movie specifically being my biggest sexual awakening. It's all his fault." Laughing, Ross says: "That movie's really innocent too!" He then adds: "For some reason, they didn't want Maia and I to kiss in the first movie... but we kissed anyway."

Sorry, what? Speaking to Hollywood Life about Teen Beach 2 in 2015, Ross said: "Maia and I did a kiss spontaneously. We thought that Mac and Brady should have an onscreen kiss. It wasn’t scripted and the director didn’t tell us to do it and we just did it and hopefully, it makes it in the movie!". However, the kiss was never included in the actual film.

Given that Ross' new quotes refer to the first Teen Beach Movie, it's unclear if he and Maia had unscripted kisses in both films, or if he's simply muddled the two movies. It's also unclear if he means they only kissed on set or off set as well.

Fast forward to 2:00 to see Ross's Teen Beach Movie comments.

In a previous interview with Cosmopolitan, Ross revealed that he was in a real-life love triangle on the set of the Teen Beach Movie. Ross was asked if he'd ever been in a love triangle, and, while he didn't mention names, he replied: "Oh of course. I mean, a few times. Yeah. Teen Beach Movie was a love triangle. That’s all I’m gonna say."

Discussing the Teen Beach romances further, Ross added: "I was 16 at the time of the first movie, but it was basically a bunch of high school students or college students and they just put us on an island in the Caribbean for two months. Imagine, you know, Puerto Rico. It’s the beach. It’s beautiful weather."

Ross ended by saying: "We’ll all get dressed up and go to little salsa clubs dancing into the night. It was so fun."

Was Ross in a love triangle with Maia? And, if so, who else was involved? We need answers now!

