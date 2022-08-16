Ross Lynch performed shirtless at a gig and everyone is going feral over the videos

16 August 2022, 12:18 | Updated: 16 August 2022, 12:29

By Emma Kershaw

Photos of Ross Lynch performing shirtless on stage in his band, The Driver Era, is sending everyone into meltdown.

You may best know him from Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Disney's Austin & Ally, but Ross Lynch is now making waves thanks to some steamy images of him performing on stage.

The actor-turned-musician is currently embarking on the U.S. leg of The Driver Era tour, and fans are going wild over Ross’ choice of clothes — or, more to the point, the lack of.

Ross has been taking the stage sans shirt, sending the internet into a frenzy over the former Disney Channel star.

Ross Lynch performed shirtless at a gig and everyone is going feral over the videos. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, @jojocraven via TikTok

"WHAT THE FUCK COULD ROSS LYNCH BE SINGING ABOUT FOR HIM TO LOOK LIKE THIS???", one Twitter user exclaimed, with the Tweet raking up over 175,000 likes.

"ROSS LYNCH” another fan Tweeted along with a photo, this time with an added cowboy hat.

"Ross Lynch has gone viral for being hot again as he should” posted another.

It’s not just Twitter that has been going wild over Ross’ stage presence. Several viral TikTok videos show the “Malibu” singer in action.

“ross lynch, everybody,” one creator captioned a video that has now been viewed more than 2.4 million times. “(still can’t believe I TOOK this video,)”

"the hold this man had over everyone in the audience,” another one wrote, sharing a video of Ross dancing on stage.

Fans were quick to share thoughts in the comments.

One person commented, “This was the first concert I have ever went to in my entire life. BEST CHOICE EVER” [sic], while another wrote: “now that’s a cowboy I wanna ride”.

The official @thedriverera Instagram account also knows its audience, with a shirtless Ross being the lead photo of a carousel of photos shared from the August 14th show in Atlanta.

The Driver Era is a musical duo formed by brothers Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch. Their third studio album, Summer Mixtape” is set to be released on September 16th.

