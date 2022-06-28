Ryan Gosling rocked a Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who t-shirt and it's so wholesome

Name a more wholesome duo than Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa? We'll wait.

Confirmed: Ryan Gosling is Ncuti Gatwa's biggest fan and honestly he has taste.

In case you didn't know, the actors are starring together in the upcoming Barbie movie, which is currently being filmed in Los Angeles. Ryan will play Ken while Margot Robbie will play the iconic role of Barbie. Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Ncuti and his Sex Education co-star Emma Mackey will also play unspecified roles in the film.

Clearly, Ncuti and Ryan have struck up a firm friendship on set because Ryan has been pictured rocking a fan-made black graphic t-shirt with Ncuti's Doctor Who plastered on the front.

In May, Ncuti was announced as the next Doctor. He will become the first Black actor to play the title role full-time and the 14th Time Lord in the series' history. "There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared," Ncuti said after landing the role.

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same."

Ncuti saw the photos of Ryan and reposted one of him revealing his Doctor Who t-shirt on Instagram Stories. He wrote alongside the image: "Dolls supporting Doctors. Yasss King. As if I couldn’t love him anymore."

The official Doctor Who Twitter account also couldn't resist chiming in too, after the fan behind the design (@cyberdevilwho) tweeted the new artwork for the 14th Time Lord. In response, the account tweeted: "We love this almost as much as Ryan Gosling does!"

We love this almost as much as Ryan Gosling does! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/785kW721lY — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) June 28, 2022

However, Russell T Davies wasn't quite as thrilled to see Ryan sporting "illegal merch".

The Doctor Who writer shared a photo of Ryan wearing the t-shirt, and joked: "This is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a t-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who. We’re suing him, of course. Illegal merch."