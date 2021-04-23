Sam Smith debuts new tattoo paying tribute to non-binary identity

By Jazmin Duribe

Sam revealed they identified as non-binary in 2019.

Sam Smith has a new tattoo which represents their non-binary identity and it's so sweet.

In 2019, the 'Diamonds' singer announced they were non-binary and their pronouns are they/them. In Jameela Jamil's I Weigh Interviews, Sam said: "I've sometimes sat and questioned, do I want a sex change? It's something I still think about: 'Do I want to?' I don't think it is. When I saw the word non-binary, genderqueer, and I read into it, and I heard these people speaking, I was like, 'Fuck, that is me.' I've always had a war between my body and my mind."

Sam added: "Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation. That’s how I take it: I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between. It’s all on the spectrum."

Sam Smith debuts new tattoo paying tribute to non-binary identity. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, @mileslangford via Instagram

On Thursday (Apr 22), tattoo artist Miles Langford of The London Social shared that he had given Sam a new tattoo. "ICON @samsmith. Thanks for getting tattooed," Miles captioned the image.

The artwork sits on Sam's right bicep and shows a young person wearing underwear and heels while looking in a mirror. We don't have confirmation that the person in the mirror is actually Sam or the tattoo's true meaning but it seems to represent their gender-acceptance journey.

Sam Smith and tattoo artist Miles Langford. Picture: @mileslangford via Instagram

Sam has previously stated that they'd always had a tough relationship with their body. Sam had liposuction on their chest aged 12 because they had developed breasts due to an excessive amount of oestrogen being stored in their chest. Sam has also admitted to having always struggled with their weight, starving themselves for "weeks" between photoshoots.

Sam continued: "I was so self conscious that it was affecting my mood and life everyday […] Literally everything I’ve ever been sad about is my weight. I struggle with it every day."