Skins actress April Pearson reveals she's pregnant

By Jazmin Duribe

April also revealed that she had a miscarriage earlier this year and her pregnancy is deemed high risk.

Skins star April Pearson has announced that she's expecting a baby boy.

The actress is best known for playing Michelle Richardson in season 1 and 2 of the hit British series Skins. Since then, April has really blown up on TikTok and often shares details of what it was really like working on the iconic programme.

On Wednesday (Dec 8), April announced her pregnancy on TikTok. In the video, April posed in front of her ultrasound photos which were pinned to her fridge. The video then transitions to her lovingly rubbing her baby bump while sitting on the train. Aww.

A TikTok user even commented: "Is it Sid's or is it Tony's?" And she cheekily replied: "What do you think?"

Skins actress April Pearson reveals she's pregnant. Picture: @apriljpearson via Instagram, @apriljpearson via TikTok

April, who will welcome a baby boy in April 2022, went into further detail about her pregnancy on Instagram and revealed that she had previously had a miscarriage, and that her pregnancy is deemed high risk. She wrote: "This is my pregnancy announcement… It might not be how I expected, the whole journey to motherhood has been far from it in fact.

"A miscarriage earlier this year, and now a high risk pregnancy which will need ongoing monitoring, being some of the most terrifying parts of the process so far. But here I am last week, 20 weeks pregnant, standing under a rainbow which appeared moments before a very scary scan."

April added: "My absence from social media has made me so aware of the reliance I have on this wonderful community, and I miss you all very much. I don’t know how documenting the rest of our pregnancy will go, but I do know I want to be here, being unequivocally myself."

April was congratulated by her Skins co-star Kaya Scodelario, who played Effy Stonem, in the comment section. Kaya, who is currently expecting her second child, wrote: "Congratulations April!"

April is the second main Skins season 1 cast member to start a family. In 2018, Nicholas Hoult (who played Tony Stonem) welcomed a baby boy with American model Bryana Holly.

Congratulations April!

