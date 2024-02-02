Sophie Turner defended by fans after she is mum-shamed over her love life

By Sam Prance

Sophie Turner has been subject to trolling after posting a photo with her rumoured new boyfriend on Instagram.

People are rushing to Sophie Turner's defence after the actress has been subject to misogynistic comments on Instagram.

Last year, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas publicly announced their divorce. While the pair released a joint statement assuring that it was an amicable split, Sophie then became subject to intense trolling online. Some people accused Sophie of being responsible for the breakup and started accusing Sophie of being a bad mother in her Instagram comments.

The negativity escalated even further this week when Sophie posted photos of her rumoured boyfriend Peregrine Pearson on Instagram for the first time. Now, fans are calling out people who are bullying Sophie for simply living her life.

Sophie Turner defended by fans after she is mum-shamed over her love life. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, @sophiet via Instagram

Earlier this week (Jan 30), Sophie posted an array of photos from a skiing holiday with the caption: "Jägerbomb anyone?"

In the images, Sophie can be seen having fun with her friends. British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson also stands next to Sophie in multiple photos in the dump. The pair were photographed kissing in 2023 but are yet to comment on their relationship.

One scroll through the comments of Sophie's post and there are multiple people calling her a bad mother and criticising her despite having no knowledge of the ins and outs of her personal life. One person wrote: "Where are your kids???" Another said: "Classless these people have no respect for the institution of marriage great job screwing up the kids."

Fans of Sophie will already know that she and Joe both have 50/50 custody of their children, Willa and Delphine. On top of that, Sophie has made clear in the past that she and Joe intend to raise their kids in private.

On Instagram in 2023, she wrote: "Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private."

Now, people are rushing to Sophie's defence and calling out the misogyny in the comments. A person said: "Why do people care where her children are? I don't see them in her posts from when she was married?! Why the concern now...other than because they feel it is the opportune time to mum shame."

Someone also wrote: "She's not obliged to post her kids for your entertainment"

People even pointed out that there are no comments about kids on Joe's Instagram. One fan wrote; "Okay so I just came from scrolling through Joe’s photo comments, and very surprisingly NO ONE is asking about his kids… so weird."

Sophie Turner defended by fans after she is mother-shamed over her love life. Picture: @sophiet via Instagram

Like Sophie, Joe currently appears to be in a new relationship. The singer is believed to be dating model Stormi Bree after they were spotted in Mexico together but neither Joe nor Stormi have confirmed if they're dating.

Leave Sophie Turner alone challenge!

