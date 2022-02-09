Sydney Sweeney reveals why she refuses to date actors and musicians

By Jazmin Duribe

"I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her decision to not date people in the spotlight.

The talented actress is currently killing it each week playing Cassie on Euphoria. So naturally, with all eyes on Sydney right now, there's speculation about who she's dating.

But in an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sydney revealed why she keeps details of her love life private and why you won't be seeing her on the arm of a famous actor or rockstar anytime soon.

Sydney Sweeney reveals why she refuses to date actors and musicians. Picture: Alamy, @sydney_sweeney via Instagram

"I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system," Sydney explained.

"I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.'"

Sydney also opened up about what she's looking for in a partner. She added: "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

It's not just her love life that Sydney keeps under wraps, though. Sydney said that she wants her privacy and allows a few select people – her family, dog Tank and close friends – to see the real her.

She continued: "I would love to share my normal life so that people can see that it’s not all glamour. But I can’t because one, I like my privacy, and two, social media is another platform for business. Sharing my life on it could go against the integrity of the business and brand I’m trying to create."