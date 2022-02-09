Sydney Sweeney reveals why she refuses to date actors and musicians

9 February 2022, 11:52

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her decision to not date people in the spotlight.

The talented actress is currently killing it each week playing Cassie on Euphoria. So naturally, with all eyes on Sydney right now, there's speculation about who she's dating.

But in an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sydney revealed why she keeps details of her love life private and why you won't be seeing her on the arm of a famous actor or rockstar anytime soon.

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney explains why she broke down on Instagram Live after people called her "ugly"

Sydney Sweeney reveals why she refuses to date actors and musicians.
Sydney Sweeney reveals why she refuses to date actors and musicians. Picture: Alamy, @sydney_sweeney via Instagram

"I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system," Sydney explained.

"I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.'"

Sydney also opened up about what she's looking for in a partner. She added: "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

It's not just her love life that Sydney keeps under wraps, though. Sydney said that she wants her privacy and allows a few select people – her family, dog Tank and close friends – to see the real her.

She continued: "I would love to share my normal life so that people can see that it’s not all glamour. But I can’t because one, I like my privacy, and two, social media is another platform for business. Sharing my life on it could go against the integrity of the business and brand I’m trying to create."

WATCH: Olly Alexander reveals his most bizarre celebrity encounter and paints a self-portrait

Latest Celebrity News

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira says it's still "extremely difficult" to find clothes in her size

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira says it's still "extremely difficult" to find clothes in her size

Euphoria

Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his girlfriend for the first time.

Pete Davidson officially calls Kim Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time
Tom Holland regrets not calling Andrew Garfield after taking over as Spider-Man

Tom Holland regrets not calling Andrew Garfield after taking over as Spider-Man
Sydney Sweeney explains why she broke down on Instagram Live after people called her "ugly"

Sydney Sweeney explains why she broke down on Instagram Live after people called her "ugly"
Awkwafina responds to criticism of her "blaccent" in new statement.

Awkwafina responds to criticism of her "blaccent" in new statement
Kendall Jenner accused of promoting "irresponsible drinking" with tequila photo

Kendall Jenner accused of promoting "irresponsible drinking" with tequila photo

Trending on PopBuzz

Euphoria: Rue and Jules should break up for good and here's why

13 reasons why Rue and Jules should break up for good in Euphoria

Euphoria

The best memes from Drag Race UK vs The World

The best memes from Drag Race UK Vs The World episode 2 which will leave you howling

Viral

Robert Pattinson reveals he was high on valium during his Twilight audition

Robert Pattinson reveals he was high on valium during his Twilight audition

News

Blu Hydrangea shares pronouns after emotional conversation about their gender identity.

Drag Race UK's Blu Hydrangea confirms pronouns after opening up about their gender identity

RuPaul's Drag Race

Ed Sheeran performed with Bring Me The Horizon at The BRITs and the memes are hilarious

All the best memes about Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon's BRITs performance

Ed Sheeran

Why isn't 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' nominated for Best Original Song?

Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' won't be nominated for an Oscar

News