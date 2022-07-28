Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she wants to be a young mum

"I was worried that, if I don't work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have."

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her plans to start a family.

Sydney is Hollywood's latest It girl. The 24-year-old actress has just scored two Emmy nominations for her exceptional performance playing Cassie in Euphoria and she's set to star in Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts.

But although Sydney is at the peak of her career, she's revealed that she would love to have children whilst she's young.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sydney said: "I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom and I'm worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light."

She added: "I was worried that, if I don't work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have."

In March, it was reported that Sydney is engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino after she was photographed wearing an engagement ring. The couple are thought to have been dating since 2018. However, Sydney has never confirmed the rumours and prefers to keep her dating life private.

Sydney has said that worrying about money and her ability to work is a huge factor in family planning. Sydney had to take on various brand deals to boost her income because of how much she gets paid.

Luckily, Sydney's Sharp Objects co-star Amy Adams (who has a 12-year-old daughter) assured her that motherhood and an acting career is still possible. "If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that. I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help," Sydney explained.

She continued: "If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to."

