Sydney Sweeney explains why she broke down on Instagram Live after people called her "ugly"

"All of a sudden, I threw up in the middle of this shoot, everywhere. I was a mess. I felt so embarrassed."

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about the shocking backstory behind her emotional breakdown on Instagram Live.

In May 2021, the Euphoria actress started trending online after a tweet making fun of her appearance went viral. People then began calling her "ugly" and making other cruel comments about the way she looks.

In a tearful Instagram Live video, Sydney broke down as she opened up about how the trolling had affected her. She said: "Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly, and I would never actually do this, like ever, but I think that it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people."

She added: "And I know everyone says you can't read things and you shouldn't read things but I'm a fucking person. I'm just sitting here with my dog Tank watching HDTV wearing my snuggy. I don't know. People need to be nicer on social media because it's really fucked up."

Sydney actually started trending again shortly after her Instagram Live video, but this time the negative comments were overtaken by appreciation posts from her fans.

Sydney has now revealed that there's so much more that went down behind the scenes that lead up to her Instagram Live video. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sydney said: "That morning, I had a campaign shoot for a lingerie company. I started my period and I did not want to put a tampon in because I didn’t want to be bloated in the photos. I googled that you could take, like, three or four pills of birth control and mix it with Advil or Tylenol and it’ll make you stop your period.

"I did that and went to the photo shoot an hour later and started feeling dizzy and nauseous. I was like, Fuck, maybe I need to eat something. I had a muffin and it did not make me feel good. All of a sudden, I threw up in the middle of this shoot, everywhere. I was a mess. I felt so embarrassed. I was jacked on so many different hormones. And I was appalled at myself because I’m always so on top of it and professional. I had to go home."

She added: "That night, one of my friends really wanted me to go out with her and I texted her and said, 'I can’t come.' I think it was the last straw, me bailing on her. She said that she couldn’t rely on me and didn’t want to be my friend anymore. So that happens and I’m already crying, throwing up, and then two seconds later, I go on Twitter and see that I’m trending. I’m reading all these comments saying so much stupid stuff about my appearance. I went on social media and cried.

"People were like, 'Oh, she’s just looking for attention.' People literally kill themselves over stuff like this. And people just don’t give a fuck. I went on for, like, maybe 12 seconds. I did not think anyone was going to record it. I just needed to let it out. Then it just went everywhere and it became its own beast."

Sydney then said that although she's glad she opened up to her followers, she still is a little "embarrassed" about the situation.

She continued: "It’s something people deal with on a daily basis. Am I embarrassed? Of course. I still don’t think everyone is going to see what I do."