Taylor Lautner says Twilight fame made him too "scared" to leave the house

31 January 2022, 17:15

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I was scared to go out. I'd get super anxious to go out. So I just didn't."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Lautner has opened up about struggling with fame and being too "scared" to leave the house after the success of Twilight.

As you know, Taylor played Edward Cullen's (Robert Pattinson) love rival and werewolf Jacob Black in all five Twilight movies, which saw him become a household name overnight. Taylor was only 16 years old when the first movie was released in 2008.

Now, in a recent interview with Today, the actor has admitted that fame was hard to deal with at such a young age. "Not many things in life can come and happen overnight. Fame can. It also can disappear overnight," he explained

READ MORE: Twilight director was worried Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's first kiss was "illegal"

Taylor Lautner says Twilight fame made him too "scared" to leave the house.
Taylor Lautner says Twilight fame made him too "scared" to leave the house. Picture: Greg Doherty/WireImage, Entertainment Pictures

"When I was 16, 17, 18 years old, waking up and trying to just go out for a walk or go on a date and I had 12 cars waiting outside my house to follow me wherever I'm going or show up to an airport or anywhere, and you have thousands of fans screaming."

Taylor said that he spent 10 years avoiding going out in public, especially without a disguise, because he feared being recognised. He added: "I went so many years either not leaving my house, or if I did, hat, sunglasses, and just like, scared. It built up something inside of me where, I didn't know it, but I was scared to go out. I'd get super anxious to go out. So I just didn't."

Taylor Lautner played Jacob Black
Taylor Lautner played Jacob Black. Picture: Entertainment Pictures

In 2016, Taylor took a break from acting which gave him time to reflect on his career. During that time met his fiancé, Taylor Dome, who he got engaged to in November 2021. He is now set to return to acting in Netflix's Home Team

He continued: "In the moment, it got frustrating because you just wanted to live a normal life. But then when that's taken away from you at all, you start to question yourself and start to be like 'oh, do people not care about me anymore?' When it goes away a little bit, you notice it, and that's the dangerous part because that can mess with your mind."

Latest Celebrity News

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan asks fans to stop sharing their opinions about her body.

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan asks fans to stop sharing their opinions about her body
Kylie Jenner called out for "copying" Trixie Mattel's makeup brand with new Kylie Cosmetics collection

Kylie Jenner called out for "copying" Trixie Mattel's makeup brand with new Kylie Cosmetics collection
Tom Holland reveals how he first met Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and now I’m crying

Tom Holland reveals how he first met Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and now I’m crying

News

Mac Miller biography says Ariana Grande is a "huge reason” why he stayed sober

Ariana Grande is a "huge reason" why Mac Miller stayed sober claims new biography

Ariana Grande

Kim Kardashian deletes photo after being roasted for huge Photoshop fail.

Kim Kardashian deletes photo after being roasted for huge Photoshop fail
Euphoria's Dominic Fike posts photo kissing Gossip Girl's Evan Mock

Euphoria's Dominic Fike posts photo kissing Gossip Girl's Evan Mock

Euphoria

Trending on PopBuzz

Euphoria fans are raving over Eric Dane's performance in episode 4

Euphoria fans praise Eric Dane's "Emmy-worthy" 7-minute monologue

Euphoria

Matthew Lillard criticises the original Scream movie

Matthew Lillard criticises the original Scream movie

News

Drag Race's Maddy Morphosis' has a girlfriend and she does drag too

Drag Race's Maddy Morphosis' has a girlfriend and she does drag too

RuPaul's Drag Race

Who is Nelson in Euphoria season 2, episode 4?

Who is Nelson in Euphoria? His identity revealed as subtitle error confuses fans

Euphoria

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says porn is an art from that people should respect

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says porn is an art form that people should respect

Euphoria

Did Rue die in Euphoria? Is she already dead? The theory explained

Did Rue die in Euphoria? Is she already dead? The theory explained

Euphoria