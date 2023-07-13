Taylor Lautner says you've been pronouncing his name wrong for decades

13 July 2023, 16:35

Taylor Lautner reads hurtful messages sent to him on Instagram

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

"It is my fault that nobody knows how it's actually pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades."

You think you know someone and then out of the blue they tell you that you've been pronouncing their name wrong the entire time you've known them. 18 years to be exact.

That's exactly what's happened with Twilight icon and actor Taylor Lautner. (However you just read that in your head, it's probably wrong. Sorry about it.)

Taylor shot to fame as a kid in 2005's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. Fast forward three years, Taylor became a household name in the US and in many places around the world thanks to his role as werewolf Jacob Black in the Twilight films between 2008 and 2012. #TeamJacob.

But despite a level of fame and name recognition that most of us mere mortals could never dream of, it appears that we've all been pronouncing Taylor's last name wrong and, NGL, I feel a little embarrassed right now.

Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner. Picture: Getty

As reported by BuzzFeed, during an appearance on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby with his wife who is also now named Taylor Lautner, Taylor admitted that it's his fault that everyone ended up pronouncing Lautner incorrectly.

He said: "It is my fault that nobody knows how it's actually pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades. When I was 11 with Sharkboy and Lava Girl, I wasn't going to tell people they were pronouncing my name wrong."

I mean, that makes sense. So how is 'Lautner' actually pronounced then?

"It is technically 'Lowt-ner'", revealed Taylor. "But I just never, in interviews or anything, stopped someone and said, 'It's not 'Lawt-ner,' it's 'Lowt-ner,'"

The more you know! Thankfully, Taylor doesn't seem to mind that people have been getting it wrong for, erm, 18 years.

"I just go with whatever. I don't care," Taylor said.

So there you are. It's Mr Taylor Lowt-ner to you and everyone else. Case closed.

