Swifties are now defending Emma against the comments and calling out the fans who were posting them.

Taylor Swift fans are currently defending Emma Laird after she was trolled by a group of Swifties for posting a photo of Joe Alwyn on her Instagram.

In the wake of the reported break up between Taylor and Joe, fans have gone into overdrive – speculating, theorising and wondering how/if the whole thing would affect the setlist at Taylor's ongoing Eras Tour. (It won't, as she's already hinted at!)

Now, a small subsection of fans who have become a little too invested in the details about their split have forced Scottish actress Emma Laird to turn off her Instagram comments.

Emma, who is currently filming the upcoming movie The Brutalist with Joe Alwyn in Budapest right now, took to Instagram to share a photo dump featuring glimpses into her life as of late. One of those photos included Joe, and the group of fans quickly found it.

Taylor Swift fans are defending actress Emma Laird after trolls flooded her Instagram with hurtful comments. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton, Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In the post captioned "Moments in March", Emma shared several snaps of her co-stars (including Adrien Brody and Alessandro Nivola amongst many more), a couple of photos of herself and one photo of Joe posing on a scooter.

After finding the photo, countless trolls then began flooding her comment section with messages about Taylor, accusations about her and Joe, and more. Emma turned the comments off on the post before fans began swarming the other posts on her profile.

According to BuzzFeed News who screenshot some of those comments, fans were accusing Emma of having a romantic relationship with Joe and coming between him and Taylor despite absolutely zero suggestion or indication on Emma's part.

Some were even quoting Taylor's 2010 song 'Better Than Revenge', which has been widely criticised for its slut-shaming lyrics.

The photo has also gone viral on TikTok, with users accusing Emma of intentionally posting a picture of Joe on a scooter, given Taylor's history with Scooter Braun. "There's no way she didn't know what she was doing," one fan wrote. Another suggested she was "stirring the pot".

It goes without saying that these kind of comments are not only weird and disrespectful, they're also not something Taylor Swift herself would condone either.

Thankfully, it seems like it's only a very small portion of Taylor's fanbase that were flooding Emma's comment section with those messages. Other Swifties have shared apologies to Emma on behalf of those particular trolls.

"I know you aren't bullying this girl. we know NOTHING about any of their relationship, grow up," one TikTok user wrote. Another added: "Guys can have women friends who aren’t their romantic partners. I have some myself. Leave @emmalaird alone! My god!"

"If you’re apart of the group of “swifties” sending hate / commenting snake emojis to emma laird please just block me, you are not welcome here," another fan wrote on Twitter.

Emma has not yet responded to the comments and her comment section remains disabled on her Instagram post.

