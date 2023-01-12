The Chainsmokers reveal they've had threesomes together with their fans

12 January 2023, 17:23

By Sam Prance

"In Europe, they have two beds, they don’t even split them apart so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios."

The Chainsmokers have opened up about their sex lives and revealed that they used to have threesomes together with fans.

Yesterday (Jan 11), The Chainsmokers appeared as guests on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. During the interview, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart open up about their career to date and how they first formed as a band. Alex and Drew also speak candidly about their past relationships and the past times when they haven't liked each other's girlfriends.

However, it's Alex and Drew admitting that they've had threesomes together that's really captured the internet's attention.

The Chainsmokers reveal they've had threesomes together with their fans. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp, Spotify

On the podcast, Alex Cooper asks Alex and Drew who's most likely to hook up with a fan. They then say that they both have but Drew asserts: "I don't think we've ever hooked up with a diehard fan, no one wearing merch or anything." She then asks if they have ever had threesomes together and the duo reluctantly admit that it's happened multiple times in the past.

Describing their first threesomes, Alex said: "I think we were like, 'What the fuck just happened?' Because they were never planned. It's weird. I'm not gonna lie". Drew then jumped in and agreed with Alex: "That's like how threesomes happen though. It just starts, like, 'Oh okay, I guess we're doing that?"

Alex continued to say: "It’s been a long time. It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have two beds, they don’t even split them apart so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios."

Ah, that's why? They were forced!

Describing their first threesome, Alex said: "I was like, 'Man, this guy's hot. I'm glad he's my partner.'" Drew then started to blush and, laughing, said that he couldn't stop thinking about Alex saying they were forced to have threesomes.

The more you know.

