Thomas Doherty says labelling your sexuality is "very limiting"

12 August 2021, 12:30

By Sam Prance

"I feel like labels limit you. They’re almost walls to your growth."

Thomas Doherty has opened up about his sexuality and how playing a pansexual character in Gossip Girl has affected him.

Until recently, Thomas Doherty was best known for playing Harry Hook in the Disney Channel's Descendants film franchise. However, this year, Thomas has gained a whole new legion of fans thanks to his performance as Max Wolfe in the reboot of Gossip Girl. Max is a flirtatious, pansexual teenager who has relationships with boys, girls and even a teacher in the show.

Now, Thomas has revealed in an interview that he doesn't label his sexuality and that Gossip Girl helped him realise that.

READ MORE: Gossip Girl boss confirms Zión Moreno's Luna is a transgender character

Thomas Doherty says labelling your sexuality is "very limiting"
Thomas Doherty says labelling your sexuality is "very limiting". Picture: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage, HBO Max

Speaking to Variety about Max, Thomas said: "I have always seen sexuality as a spectrum. But playing Max, a pansexual character, was incredibly liberating. It was very educational, and it definitely made me challenge my own preconceived notions, my indoctrination, of ‘This is who you love, this is what you do, everything else is wrong.’"

He then said that he "doesn’t believe in labels". Thomas explained: "I think it is very limiting, and I think as I get older and experience life a little bit more, you constantly evolve and you’re constantly growing. I feel like labels limit you. They’re almost walls to your growth.”

When asked about how he identifies specifically, Thomas, who is reportedly dating model Yasmin confirmed that he doesn't use a label. In terms of his romantic relationships, however, "It’s just been girls. That’s a preference. But 26, living in New York…"

Variety then added: "He trails off as he gives a devilish smile."

