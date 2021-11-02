People are only just realising Timothée Chalamet is not British and it's hilarious

By Sam Prance

Where is Timothée Chalamet from? It turns out that a lot of people had absolutely no idea.

Timothée Chalamet may be one of the most famous actors on the entire planet but the internet has no idea where he's from.

There's no denying that Timothée Chalamet is a superstar. Ever since the 25-year-old first rose to fame, he's received huge acclaim for his acting work. Fans can't get enough of his performances in films like Lady Bird, Little Women and, currently, Dune with Zendaya. Timothée even earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for Call Me By Your Name.

However, in spite of how prolific Timothée is, people are only just realising that he's not British and the memes are hilarious.

What is Timothée Chalamet's nationality?

Is Timothée Chalamet British? The funniest memes and reactions to his nationality. Picture: REUTERS/Tom Nicholson, NBC

Timothée Chalamet is American. He was born in New York City on December 27th 1995 and grew up there. As for his parents, they're not even British either. His mother, Nicole Flender, is a third-generation New Yorker of half Russian Jewish and half Austrian Jewish descent and his father, Marc Chalamet, is French, hence Timothée's French name and surname.

Timothée is currently doing a lot of press for his new movie Dune and people are only just clocking that he has an American accent in real life. One person tweeted: "timothee chalamet ISNT BRITISH?? no why did I assume that for literal years." Another added: "The fact that Timothee Chalamet isn’t British doesn’t sit right with me. This must be a mistake."

The fact that Timothee Chalamet isn’t British doesn’t sit right with me. This must be a mistake — Cait🦩 (@CaitCamelia) October 27, 2021

timothee chalamet ISNT BRITISH?? 🤯 no why did I assume that for literal years 😭 pic.twitter.com/hPMxf0kfOk — Maaike SCARE-ff 🦇 #IASolidarity (@yesmaaike) October 27, 2021

Tom Holland being British and Timothee chalamet bring American is a glitch in the system — Lar 🎟 (@eldiabloeffect) October 23, 2021

Wait how the fuck is Timothée Chalamet not British — Richard (@fakexgoth) October 29, 2021

Idk. My brain is unable to process that timothee chalamet ISN’T British… like are we sure??? — valar morghulis (@__tijaramae) October 26, 2021

this whole time i thought timothee chalamet was british but he’s from fcking new york — ✧･ﾟ:* #sam ⁷ *:･ﾟ✧ (@Ioverknj) October 24, 2021

No because Timothee Chalamet is faking his american accent, aint no way that mf NOT british — Steven (@Thestevenalcala) October 30, 2021

timothee chalamet is the most british looking non british person i’ve ever fucking seen — m ☽ (@auntbIazer) October 29, 2021

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET ISNT BRITISH???? — spooky rockera (@yunggorditaaa) October 25, 2021

What do you think? Does Timothée look British?

