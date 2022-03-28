Timothée Chalamet went shirtless at the Oscars and I'm sweating

By Jazmin Duribe

Is it hot in here or is it just Timothée Chalamet?!

We need to talk about Timothée Chalamet's 2022 Oscars outfit… immediately!

In case you didn't know, the 94th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Mar 27) and it's fair to say it was an, um, eventful occasion. The annual ceremony was eclipsed by the drama between Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the actor slapped the comedian over an insensitive joke he'd made about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

But one of the most important moments of the night? Timothée rocking up shirtless, of course. The actor's film Dune was up for 10 awards on the night, including Best Picture, so naturally Timmy wanted to make an impact.

Everyone is thirsting one Timothée Chalamet going shirtless at the Oscars. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Timothée walked the red carpet in a pair of fitted black trousers and black boots, all accessorised with statement rings and necklaces. However, the real star of the show was his bedazzled Louis Vuitton cropped blazer complete with laced cuffs that Timothée decided to leave open. Whew.

As you can imagine, the internet thirst was out of control.

Have you ever seen anything as fine as @RealChalamet at the 2022 Oscars like I’m about to faint — ✨That’s Hella Tight✨ (@Februarymoonli1) March 27, 2022

timothée chalamet being an icon as he damn should #Oscar pic.twitter.com/dncKXGkZe8 — 💭 (@safefortimmy) March 27, 2022

the real winners at the oscars are the timothée chalamet fans

pic.twitter.com/pEL5oEsub9 — Vane (@linkl8ter) March 28, 2022

tonight timothée chalamet bounce back looking sexy at the oscar’s pic.twitter.com/F0wbuoBsjs — d (@atvreides) March 28, 2022

men should apologize for not being timothée chalamet #oscar pic.twitter.com/9OgVQuM2Vk — aurs 🪷 ‎ceo of tom holland (@starkerwiitch) March 27, 2022

i am a whore for timothée chalamet pic.twitter.com/4KqTDW2NTD — line (@liIyvogue) March 28, 2022

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET JUST FUCKING MURDERED ME WHAT #Oscar pic.twitter.com/aMuT5XuU7Q — viki (@bernatviktoria) March 27, 2022

i am not the same person that i was before timothée chalamet’s 2022 oscars red carpet fit pic.twitter.com/GxRq3GpM3X — char 🍑 (@ftchalamet) March 28, 2022

the Oscars is the one night of the year that Timothée Chalamet can dress like a total slut and no other girl can say anything about it — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) March 27, 2022

why do men even try when timothée chalamet exists pic.twitter.com/lpAAFWIzqV — charlotte (@willaaaaaayyyy) March 27, 2022

Despite what the plethora of thirst tweets might indicate, Timothée's biggest fan was actually his BFF Zendaya. The acting duo formed an incredibly tight bond while working together on Dune and now they're best friends.

In several adorable videos circulating social media, Zendaya can be seen interrupting Timothée during his red carpet interview to hype up his fit. "Okay!" Zendaya excitedly says, Timothée then replies: "What's up? Okay!"

Zendaya then points to Timothée's outfit and he laughs at the side of the red carpet.

