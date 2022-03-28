Timothée Chalamet went shirtless at the Oscars and I'm sweating

28 March 2022, 12:23

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Is it hot in here or is it just Timothée Chalamet?!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We need to talk about Timothée Chalamet's 2022 Oscars outfit… immediately!

In case you didn't know, the 94th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Mar 27) and it's fair to say it was an, um, eventful occasion. The annual ceremony was eclipsed by the drama between Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the actor slapped the comedian over an insensitive joke he'd made about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

But one of the most important moments of the night? Timothée rocking up shirtless, of course. The actor's film Dune was up for 10 awards on the night, including Best Picture, so naturally Timmy wanted to make an impact.

READ MORE: Ariana DeBose becomes first Afro-Latina and openly queer actor to win an Oscar

Everyone is thirsting one Timothée Chalamet going shirtless at the Oscars
Everyone is thirsting one Timothée Chalamet going shirtless at the Oscars. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Timothée walked the red carpet in a pair of fitted black trousers and black boots, all accessorised with statement rings and necklaces. However, the real star of the show was his bedazzled Louis Vuitton cropped blazer complete with laced cuffs that Timothée decided to leave open. Whew.

As you can imagine, the internet thirst was out of control.

Despite what the plethora of thirst tweets might indicate, Timothée's biggest fan was actually his BFF Zendaya. The acting duo formed an incredibly tight bond while working together on Dune and now they're best friends.

In several adorable videos circulating social media, Zendaya can be seen interrupting Timothée during his red carpet interview to hype up his fit. "Okay!" Zendaya excitedly says, Timothée then replies: "What's up? Okay!"

Zendaya then points to Timothée's outfit and he laughs at the side of the red carpet.

What do you think of Timothée Chalamet's Oscars outfit? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs The Tower of Truth

