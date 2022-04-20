Model Sarah Talabi responds to Timothée Chalamet kiss rumours with iconic statement

By Katie Louise Smith

“Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question..."

In case you somehow missed it, the first round of Coachella 2022 happened last week and, as always, it was a big ol’ celebrity affair.

Alongside some of the internet’s favourite influencers and models, stars like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton, Halsey and Timothée Chalamet were all in attendance.

Timothée's presence at the festival gained a lot of attention on social media, as the Dune actor was spotted at the front of the crowd enjoying the music with a whole host of friends – and apparently sharing a few rumoured kisses with a mystery girl.

Timothée Chalamet and Sarah Talabi were spotted at Coachella. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, @thesarahtalabi via Instagram

Shortly after attending the festival, rumours and tips soon emerged on the Deux Moi Instagram account involving Timothée “kissing and dancing” with someone at the event.

Page Six later reported that model Sarah Talabi was seen in a few photos with Timmy on the night. The outlet spoke to Sarah to verify if it was her in the pics.

In a statement to Page Six, Sarah said: “I was at Coachella this weekend, as well as the Revolve Festival, and a few other private parties. That was me in the photos; my twin sister, Leah Talabi, was there, too. We were all just hanging out and vibing with the music. It was the greatest night of my life.”

However, it was what Sarah said in response to Page Six’s question, about whether she was the one locking lips with Timmy at the festival, that was truly iconic.

Sarah Talabi shares video from Coachella. Picture: @thesarahtalabi via Instagram

“Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question,” Sarah said in her statement. “But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective.”

Sarah then added: “I encourage you to contact your local representatives and ask them that.”

Perfect deflection. Perfect call to action. Perfect way to respond to questions about who you may or may not have been making out with at Coachella. 10's across the board.

While Sarah neither confirmed nor denied sharing a kiss with Timothée, the model did share a video from the festival with Timothée's Instagram handle tagged in her story.