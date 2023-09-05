Timothée Chalamet called out for smoking at Beyoncé's tour with Kylie Jenner

5 September 2023, 12:46

Timothee Chalamet goes shirtless at the 2022 Oscars

By Sam Prance

Timothée Chalamet was filmed smoking at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in LA despite it being a no smoking venue.

Timothée Chalamet is coming under fire after a video of him smoking at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has gone viral.

Back in April reports surfaced that Timothée Chalamet was dating Kylie Jenner. A source told ET: "They are keeping things casual at this point. Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes." In spite of the many news articles about their budding relationship, the couple refrained from making any public appearances together.

Until now that is! Last night (Sep 4), Kylie and Timothée went public at Beyoncé's Renaissance show in LA and it wasn't long before videos of them together broke the internet. However, it's Timothée smoking that's really divided people.

Timothée Chalamet called out for smoking at Beyoncé's tour with Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet called out for smoking at Beyoncé's tour with Kylie Jenner. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, @chrissgardner via Twitter

In fan videos from the show, Kylie and Timothée can be seen chatting together in one of Beyoncé's VIP risers. People have also noticed that Timothée is smoking a cigarette despite it being against the venue's rules. According to SoFi Stadium's official regulations, "the use of drugs, other illegal substances and/or smoking is strictly prohibited."

As a result, the video has sparked backlash online with people calling out Timothée for not being considerate of everyone around him. A fan of Timothée tweeted: "i fear i have entered my timothee chalamet ick era because WHY ARE YOU SMOKING IN AN ENCLOSED SPACE".

Another wrote: "Timothee chalamet smoking a cig at Beyoncé’s birthday show does not sit right with me".

However, others were quick to defend the 27-year-old actor. A fan tweeted: "everyone complaining about timothée smoking like leave this man alone HE'S FRENCH."

Someone also wrote: "ppl dragging timothee for smoking a cigarette while i giggle and kick my feet at how attractive he looks while smoking."

In spite of the furore online, it looks as though Timothée was not approached by stadium staff for the incident. It's currently unclear if he smoked throughout the show or not. We'll keep you posted with any updates.

