Timothée Chalamet finally confirms his secret old YouTube account

By Katie Louise Smith

Timothée has finally confirmed that he is behind the YouTube account ModdedController360, after years of fan speculation.

Uncovering a celebrity’s pre-fame social media account is always fun, and in the case of Timothée Chalamet’s old YouTube channel, it does NOT disappoint.

Yes, the rumours ARE true. Dune actor Timothée just confirmed that he is the host and owner of the ModdedController360 account on YouTube, where he shows off and sells his custom hand-painted Xbox 360 controllers.

Fans have been speculating about a young Timmy being the mysterious voice and hands behind the account for a while, and he confirmed that it was indeed him in an interview with Nate Hill: "I actually had a YouTube channel that people found. It's youtube.com/moddedcontroller360. And I used to paint modded controllers. I did three, I spray painted them. I would like, open them up and paint them."

the story behind timothée chalamet’s youtube channel: moddedcontroller360 pic.twitter.com/y8wIHsyisv — ☆ (@frostedchalamet) October 22, 2021

The videos were uploaded way back in 2010, meaning Timmy would have been 14 years old (!!) at the time. There are only three videos on Timothée's account, but they are absolute GOLD nonetheless.

First up, we have the Green/Red Xbox 360 controller, which Timothée describes as "Christmas themed" with a nice design on the back. Then there's the Blue/Silver paint modded Xbox 360 controller, that turned out "pretty well!" actually, thanks for asking.

But – and here's the pièce de résistance – the most popular video by far is the Red Tiger Xbox 360 Controller.

Hand-sprayed by teenage Timmy himself and sold to another gamer for a reasonable $15, Timmy says this one "looks nice" and "looks sexy."

Unfortunately, Timmy had to cut his business venture short after he revealed that his parents told him to stop doing them because there was "spray paint all over the house". He only ended up customising three controllers.

Still, he managed to earn a tidy $30 after selling them on for $10 each.

An actor, a dancer, a rapper AND a teenage entrepreneur? Timothée Chalamet, quadruple threat.

