Todrick Hall says his friend broke into his home and stole $150,000 worth of items

6 December 2021, 17:55

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Todrick is going to take the high road and not press charges or throw your ass in jail. Enjoy the bags, hope it was worth it."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Todrick Hall has revealed that the person who stole over $150,000 worth of items from him was actually his friend of eight years.

In July, TMZ reported that someone had broken into Todrick's home and stolen several designer handbags and personal property. At the time, it was estimated that over $50,000 worth of items had been taken but it was later revealed that the figure was a lot higher.

On Saturday (Dec 4), the RuPaul's Drag Race choreographer posted images of the smashed glass and hooded burglar on Instagram. He also shared a video of the burglar walking through his house with an accomplice. Todrick then revealed that the person responsible was actually a close friend.

READ MORE: RuPaul's Drag Race casts first cishet queen Maddy Morphosis in season 14

Todrick Hall.
Todrick Hall. Picture: World of Wonder, @todrick via Instagram

Todrick explained: "For those who keep asking. I DO know who broke into my house, and it broke my heart. It would’ve been sad for a stranger to take advantage of me, but the fact that it was a friend and someone I paid very well for almost 8 years crushes me and honestly made me lose a little faith in humanity.

"I am not going to put him on blast and tag him in this, but I want him, his fiancé and his friend to know that I know what they did. They stole over $150,000 worth of luxury bags from me, destroyed my floor to ceiling windows and worst of all put my cats in danger as he knows I have a family of coyotes living in my backyard."

Despite being hurt that he was betrayed by his friend, Todrick revealed that he does not plan to press charges. However, he has improved his security. He added: "Out of the kindness of my heart and the respect I have for the relationship we built ONCE AGAIN Todrick is going to take the high road and not press charges or throw your ass in jail. Enjoy the bags, hope it was worth it.

"I have now stepped my security system all the way up, have to have a live in security guard (which is ridiculous, but ya know…I’m going on tour so it has to be done) and now I know to truly trust no bitch. Not even the ones who pat you on the back and tell you how proud they are of you and your success 48 hours before they decide to rob you blind. Stop texting me and acting like you don’t know what you did. I never want to see you again."

Todrick went on to say that to add insult to injury he had hired a $5,000 private investigator to help find the perpetrator but they "ghosted" him. He also had trouble claiming for the stolen on his insurance. But in spite of all of this, he remains positive.

He continued: "Lastly, hey Momentous insurance brokerage, I pay for insurance for a reason. I want my money back asap. I know plenty of white artists who have gotten things stolen and received their money immediately because you 'believed them'. This was national news when it happened. I shouldn’t have to be begging Louis and Gucci in London to print out paper receipts and having my friends get them and mail them to me from every luxury store I’ve shopped at all over the world because you don’t believe me and won’t accept legitimate verified email receipts. It’s ridiculous.

"Anyway, I’m excited it’s Christmas, 2022 will be a better year. On to bigger and better things. Here’s to new music, new tours, big moves and BIG locks on all my doors."

Listen to Charlie Craggs and NoseBleedFitz talk about their coming out journeys

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.

Latest Celebrity News

Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in upcoming biopic

Tom Holland set to play legendary dancer Fred Astaire in new movie

News

JoJo Siwa.

JoJo Siwa's daring red carpet look has left everyone stunned

North West's TikTok comment section is out of control

North West urged to expose Kim Kardashian's bank details in hilarious TikTok comments

TikTok

Rihanna.

Rihanna denies being pregnant in hilarious DM to fan

Rihanna

Zendaya attends the Ballon D'Or photocall.

Zendaya's Roberto Cavalli spine dress contained a hidden Spider-Man reference
Selena Gomez claps back at troll accusing her of drinking excessively after her kidney transplant

Selena Gomez claps back at troll accusing her of drinking excessively after kidney transplant

Selena Gomez

Trending on PopBuzz

Chrishell and Jason: All the clues they were together in Selling Sunset season 4

6 moments that hinted Chrishell and Jason were secretly dating in Selling Sunset season 4

Selling Sunset

Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals why he refuses to act with Sarah Michelle Gellar again

Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals why he refuses to act with Sarah Michelle Gellar again

News

Trisha Paytas TikTok.

Trisha Paytas called out by Holocaust survivor for Hanukkah TikTok series

YouTubers

How to do the TikTok AI Painting trend

How to do the AI Painting Song trend on TikTok and what app to use

TikTok

RuPaul’s Drag Race's first cishet queen responds to backlash over her casting

RuPaul’s Drag Race's first cishet queen responds to backlash over her casting

RuPaul's Drag Race

Selling Sunset's Jason and Chrishell kept their romance secret in season 4

Jason Oppenheim reveals why he and Chrishell kept their romance secret in Selling Sunset season 4

Selling Sunset