Tom Daley finally reveals what he was knitting after Olympics photos go viral

3 August 2021, 12:28

By Jazmin Duribe

Tom even has a dedicated knitting Instagram account called Made With Love By Tom Daley.

Tom Daley has finally revealed what he was knitting during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The British diver, who won gold in the 10m synchronised platform diving event alongside Matty Lee, was caught knitting a purple and cream-coloured woolly design as cheered on his fellow athletes from the stands. The adorable moment quickly went viral and won Tom legions of fans around the world.

Now, you're probably wondering what Tom was knitting, right? Well, he's now shared more details about his creation on his dedicated knitting page, Made With Love By Tom Daley, where he's been whipping up brightly-coloured knit jumpers, stuffed toys and woolly hats for his son Robbie, three, who he shares with husband Dustin Lance Black.

READ MORE: Non-binary Olympic athlete Alana Smith has been misgendered by commentators

What was Tom Daley knitting at the Olympics?

Tom Daley finally reveals what he was knitting after Olympics photos go viral. Picture: Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images for British Olympic Association, Clive Rose/Getty Images

Tom Daley has now revealed that he was making a little sweater for his friend's French Bulldog Izzy during his viral moment at the Olympics.

A post of Tom knitting was shared on Izzy's Instagram page, and it was captioned: "Sooo excited!! Did everyone catch #goldmedalist @tomdaley making my jumper at the @olympics?" Tom confirmed it too, writing on his page: "For those asking what I’m making here… I am making a dog jumper for @izzythe.frenchie."

Tom has been knitting and crocheting for a while now as a way to relieve stress and find calm (he actually got caught receiving a personal delivery of yarn to the pool). He's even knitted a pouch for his new gold medal from the Tokyo Games, with a Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other.

Speaking about his creation on Instagram, Tom said: "Myself and Matty, my synchro partner, won the Olympics yesterday, and I thought I’d come on and just say, the one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crocheting and all things stitching.

"So I want to say thank you to all my followers on here for actually following along, but not only that, this morning, I made a little cosy for my medal to stop it getting scratched."

