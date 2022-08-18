Amy Schumer denies mocking Tom Holland's mental health video after fan backlash

18 August 2022, 12:37 | Updated: 18 August 2022, 12:39

By Katie Louise Smith

"Not shading Spider-Man. Making fun of myself. Of course social media is toxic!"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amy Schumer has clarified that she was not mocking or making fun of Tom Holland in her recent Instagram video.

Earlier this month, Spider-Man star Tom Holland made a brief return to social media to share that he was taking a break from Instagram due to it taking a toll on his mental health.

In the short clip, Tom explained: "I find Instagram and Twitter to be over-stimulating, to be overwhelming, I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online… Ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state."

He also took the time to share some important resources with fans, highlighting teenage mental health charity stem4.

Shortly after Tom posted that video, Amy Schumer shared a video of herself joking that she would be spending more time on social media. The post was captioned, "Important mental health announcement," leading many of Tom's fans to assume that Amy was mocking him.

Speaking to her followers in the short clip, Amy said: "I have decided, for my own mental health, to do more social media. I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me, and it's helping this pimple patch and this breakout."

"And being in my 40s," she continued, "it's actually really good for me to watch all of Love Island and all of The Bachelors, whether in paradise or just normal mansions. So you'll be seeing a lot more of me on social media, just for my physical and mental wellbeing."

Over on Twitter, Tom's fans began calling Amy out. One user wrote: "You mocking a person raising awareness and providing tools for young people to deal with their mental health is precisely the reason why Tom Holland stays away from toxic social media."

Shortly after the backlash started and comments about Tom started appearing under her video, Amy took to Instagram Stories to clarify that she wasn't "shading Spider-Man".

In a Notes app screenshot, Amy wrote: "Not shading Spider-Man. Making fun of myself. Of course social media is toxic!"

Ok then!

