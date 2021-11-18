Tom Holland opens up about being insecure about his height

By Sam Prance

"I cannot do anything about my height."

Tom Holland has opened up about his insecurities and revealed that he's struggled with his height throughout his acting career.

You don't have to be a huge Spider-Man fan to know that Tom Holland is one of the most famous actors in the entire world. The 25-year-old first rose to fame playing the titular role of Billy Elliot in the West End musical. Since then, he's become a household name thanks to his portrayal of Peter Parker in the M.C.U. and fans worldwide have fallen in love with him.

However, in spite of his success, Tom has insecurities just like everyone else. He's self-conscious about his height.

How tall is Tom Holland?

Tom Holland opens up about being insecure about his height. Picture: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Holland is 5 feet 8 inches tall. Chatting with GQ about his flaws, Tom explained: "One of my biggest faults is that I'm an impossible people pleaser. I don’t like the idea of people not liking me. So I will do whatever I can do to make that not the case."

Tom revealed that this led to an obsession with his height and body. He said: "I'd do this thing on red carpets where I would stand closer to the photographers than the people behind me [to look taller]."

He added that he's since learned to focus on what he can actually control: "I cannot do anything about my height. I can put on more muscle."

Speaking about his upcoming film Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg, Tom said: "I saw him walk onto set in his costume and I was like, 'F***, he is twice my size.' After the [COVID] lockdown, we had five months off, and I just ate and trained and ate and trained. When I got back on set, the first thing he said to me was, 'Wow, somebody has been training.'"

We love you whatever size you are Tom!

