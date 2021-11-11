Tom Holland says he's "very happy and in love" amid Zendaya relationship rumours

By Katie Louise Smith

Tom being "happy, and in love"? You love to see it.

Tom Holland stepping away from acting to get married, have kids and become a carpenter? More likely than you think, actually. (But hopefully not anytime in the very near future, right? Right?)

Everyone's favourite Marvel spoiler King and Spider-Man superstar recently spoke to Total Film magazine in a brand new interview, covering everything from what to expect in the "brutal" No Way Home, to what might be next for him after the MCU.

Tom even opened up about his private life too, and spoke about how "happy, and in love" he is at the moment.

Tom Holland opens up about being "in love" amid Zendaya relationship. Picture: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the magazine interview, Tom spoke about what might be ahead for him when he eventually steps away from the MCU, or takes a break from the film industry altogether.

"I just think there are endless opportunities for me to do what I want, and doing what I want might not be in the film industry," Tom teased. "I might go and be a carpenter for two years, and take a big break, and come back. I might go away, and get married, and have kids, and just disappear for the rest of my life."

Long time Tom Holland fans might already know that his mother originally wanted him to be a carpenter instead of an actor.

Back in 2019, Tom told Jimmy Kimmel that his mum sent him to carpentry school in Wales where he worked towards a qualification in the trade. He didn't complete the course, though. Thankfully, his grandfather taught him carpentry when he was young.

Tom then touched on his is personal life and private life, and appeared to gush about his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Zendaya. The private pair are still yet to publicly confirm that they're officially together. (Not that they need too! It's their business! They can do what they want!)

"I'm very happy," Tom said. "I'm very happy, and in love, and my friends are great, and everyone's happy and healthy."

One look at Tom's Instagram will tell you everything you need to know about how much he cares for Zendaya. As well as an absolutely adorable birthday post, Tom has been hyping her up at every chance he gets.

During the Dune press tour, Tom shared a stunning black and white photo of Zendaya alongside the caption, "Dune" with a heart eyes emoji.

Tomdaya are thriving and we love to see it!

