Tom Holland thought Mark Wahlberg gifted him a sex toy and I'm screaming

Tom Holland has revealed that he thought Mark Wahlberg had gifted him a "self-pleasure" device when they initially met.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg will soon be starring alongside each other in new action-packed blockbuster, Uncharted, which will be released this month. Tom has admitted to being in awe of Mark, but in the early stages of their off-screen relationship, there was a rather awkward moment between them.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Tom said he thought Mark was coming onto him after he gave him a rather special gift. "Essentially, Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in LA, and he drove me back to my hotel," Tom explained.

Tom Holland says he thought Mark Wahlberg was trying to proposition him.
Tom Holland says he thought Mark Wahlberg was trying to proposition him. Picture: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, Alamy

"And at the time, I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type for self-pleasure. I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons other than just being a gentleman."

He added: "I didn't know you! It's Hollywood, baby, who knows what's going to happen?!"

Uncharted
Uncharted. Picture: Alamy

For context, Mark owns a company that makes massage guns and he and Tom had discussed their gruelling workout routines and recovery methods. So Mark thought a massage gun would be a practical gift.

Mark said: "I can't believe, the whole time, you were thinking that. I was just trying to have a conversation with you, talking about your family and talking about my kids and what their interests are… Gotta get your head outta the gutter, buddy."

