Tom Holland thought Mark Wahlberg gifted him a sex toy and I'm screaming

By Jazmin Duribe

"I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons other than just being a gentleman."

Tom Holland has revealed that he thought Mark Wahlberg had gifted him a "self-pleasure" device when they initially met.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg will soon be starring alongside each other in new action-packed blockbuster, Uncharted, which will be released this month. Tom has admitted to being in awe of Mark, but in the early stages of their off-screen relationship, there was a rather awkward moment between them.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Tom said he thought Mark was coming onto him after he gave him a rather special gift. "Essentially, Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in LA, and he drove me back to my hotel," Tom explained.

"And at the time, I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type for self-pleasure. I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons other than just being a gentleman."

He added: "I didn't know you! It's Hollywood, baby, who knows what's going to happen?!"

For context, Mark owns a company that makes massage guns and he and Tom had discussed their gruelling workout routines and recovery methods. So Mark thought a massage gun would be a practical gift.

Mark said: "I can't believe, the whole time, you were thinking that. I was just trying to have a conversation with you, talking about your family and talking about my kids and what their interests are… Gotta get your head outta the gutter, buddy."