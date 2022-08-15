Tom Holland is stepping back from social media to protect his mental health

15 August 2022, 13:55

By Emma Kershaw

Tom has deleted the Instagram app off his phone after sharing that social media is taking a toll on his mental health.

Tom Holland has opened up about why he is taking a break from social media.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Tom explained the reasons why he has taken a step back, citing the platform, along with Twitter, for taking a toll on his mental health.

The clip started with the actor saying he has been trying to make the post for “about an hour now,” struggling to find the words for what he wants to say - that his social media platforms have begun to impact him negatively.

"So, I have taken a break from social media for my mental health," the Spider-Man star explained. "I find Instagram and Twitter to be over-stimulating, to be overwhelming, I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online… Ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state."

READ MORE: Tom Holland praised by fans for flying commercial amid the celebrity private jet backlash

Tom Holland is stepping back from social media to protect his mental health
Tom Holland is stepping back from social media to protect his mental health. Picture: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage, @tomholland2013 via Instagram

Tom then goes on to say that the video is a “very, very brief return” to Instagram to further highlight his work with his family's charity, The Brothers Trust; an organisation that aims to shine a light on charities that struggle to be heard in the noisy and competitive not-for-profit sector.

He then went on to explain a little more about stem4, a teenage mental health charity that The Brothers Trust supports.

Friends and fans have shown a bunch of support for the actor after the release of the video, praising him for his brave and honest revelation.

"Love you man ❤️," wrote Justin Bieber, while photographer Greg Williams applauded Tom's thoughtful message, adding: "Good man x"

One Twitter user added: "So sad to hear why Tom Holland has taken a break from his socials. Such an incredible talent and work ethic yet so many nasty comments [take] a toll. The fact he returned and uses his platform to spread awareness on mental health just shows how great of a human being he is."

