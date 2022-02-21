Tom Holland says his mum called Marvel producers to demand he had more toilet breaks

By Jazmin Duribe

"My mum called up the biggest studio in the world and was like, 'Give my son more toilet breaks!'"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Holland might be one of the biggest actors in Hollywood but that doesn't mean he's not a mummy's boy.

On Friday (Feb 18), Tom shared a hilarious story about how his mother, Nikki Holland, secretly phoned Marvel producers about giving him more toilet breaks while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest asked Tom the burning question on everybody's lips: Does the Spider-Man suit have a zipper?! How does Tom pee?! In response, Tom revealed that his Spider-Man outfit does in fact not have a front zipper making it tricky to go to the bathroom.

READ MORE: Tom Holland regrets not calling Andrew Garfield after taking over as Spider-Man

Tom Holland says his mum called Marvel producers to demand he had more toilet breaks. Picture: Alamy, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

"On the first movie, I remember we were shooting this sequence on the stack on the Washington Monument, and I was in the suit for days at a time, sort of 11 hours [a day] and I was young, and wanted to impress the studio, and didn't want them to think I needed [bathroom] breaks," Tom explained.

"I remember calling my mum up on our daily phone calls, and I was like, 'Mum, I'm really struggling, I'm working every day, and because I wear the suit, I can't go to the bathroom.'"

He added: "And then two days later the producer came up to me and was like, 'How are your kidneys?' And I was like, 'My kidneys are fine, why are you asking?' And he was like, 'Well, your mum called us…'

"Yeah, so my mum called up the biggest studio in the world and was like, 'Give my son more toilet breaks!'"

Proof you can be one of the biggest actors in the world but you always need your mum.