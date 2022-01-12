Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the 2022 Oscars

12 January 2022, 15:10

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The Academy Awards will air in March.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the 2022 Oscars.

Now, who doesn't love Tom Holland? Thanks to his performance as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy, the British actor has amassed a worldwide fanbase. So, considering that Tom is the moment, it's no wonder that the Academy are itching to see him present at the 2022 ceremony.

The 94th Academy Awards will air on March 27 and it will be the first ceremony since 2018 with a host. The last host was comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

READ MORE: Tom Holland pitched a James Bond origin story to Sony but they turned it down

Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the Oscars.
Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the Oscars. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Alamy

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy reached out to Tom to explore the possibility of him presenting the Oscars after Tom said he would be interested in a hosting gig in a previous interview.

However, although Tom said he would love to host the Oscars it probably won't be anytime soon. He told the publication: "Maybe in the future, but in all honesty, I’m just too busy right now. I don’t have the time.

"I’ve got an Uncharted press tour to do, and then I start shooting in early March for this TV show [Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room] which is going to take up a lot of my time and is definitely the hardest role I’ve ever taken on. So maybe one day in the future. But no, not right now."

Host Jimmy Kimmel delivers a speech on stage at the 89th Oscars.
Host Jimmy Kimmel delivers a speech on stage at the 89th Oscars. Picture: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Tom continued: "And you know I would love to do that — I love that kind of thing, I love being put under pressure and doing things that I feel uncomfortable doing. So I’m interested in it, but I just don’t have the time."

Would you like to see Tom Holland host the Oscars? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Latest Celebrity News

Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner addresses backlash to "disrespectful" dress she wore to friend's wedding
Alabama Barker

Alabama Barker: 14 facts about Travis Barker's daughter you need to know
Emma Watson called an "antisemite" by Israeli ambassador for pro-Palestine post.

Emma Watson called an "antisemite" by Israeli ambassador for pro-Palestine post
JoJo Siwa reveals she's "single" after rumoured girlfriend apologises for offensive posts.

JoJo Siwa reveals she's "single" after rumoured girlfriend Katie Mills apologises for offensive posts
Kim Kardashian accused of Photoshopping a photo of her niece True Thompson.

Kim Kardashian accused of Photoshopping a photo of her niece True Thompson
Bebe Rexha opens up about being insecure about her body weight in viral TikTok

Bebe Rexha tearfully opens up about weight gain in powerful TikTok video

Trending on PopBuzz

TikTok star Axel Webber gets touching message from Charlie Puth after being rejected from Juilliard.

TikTok star Axel Webber gets touching message from Charlie Puth after being rejected from Juilliard

TikTok

Why isn't 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' nominated for Best Original Song?

Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' won't be nominated for an Oscar

News

Where is Cheer's Jerry Harris now? Season 2 addresses his criminal charges

Cheer season 2: Where is Jerry Harris now? Netflix series addresses child pornography charges

News

Neve Campbell responds to Scream theories that Billie and Stu are gay

Neve Campbell responds to Scream theories that Billy and Stu are gay

News

Harry Potter fans believe Rupert Grint wasn't at the reunion special in person.

Harry Potter fans believe Rupert Grint wasn't at the reunion special in person

News

Paramore confirm new album is on its way and tease "exciting" new direction

Paramore confirm new album is on its way and tease "exciting" new direction

Paramore