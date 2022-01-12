Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the 2022 Oscars

By Jazmin Duribe

The Academy Awards will air in March.

Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the 2022 Oscars.

Now, who doesn't love Tom Holland? Thanks to his performance as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy, the British actor has amassed a worldwide fanbase. So, considering that Tom is the moment, it's no wonder that the Academy are itching to see him present at the 2022 ceremony.

The 94th Academy Awards will air on March 27 and it will be the first ceremony since 2018 with a host. The last host was comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the Oscars. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Alamy

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy reached out to Tom to explore the possibility of him presenting the Oscars after Tom said he would be interested in a hosting gig in a previous interview.

However, although Tom said he would love to host the Oscars it probably won't be anytime soon. He told the publication: "Maybe in the future, but in all honesty, I’m just too busy right now. I don’t have the time.

"I’ve got an Uncharted press tour to do, and then I start shooting in early March for this TV show [Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room] which is going to take up a lot of my time and is definitely the hardest role I’ve ever taken on. So maybe one day in the future. But no, not right now."

Host Jimmy Kimmel delivers a speech on stage at the 89th Oscars. Picture: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Tom continued: "And you know I would love to do that — I love that kind of thing, I love being put under pressure and doing things that I feel uncomfortable doing. So I’m interested in it, but I just don’t have the time."

