Tom Holland stops interview to watch Zendaya walk the Spider-Man red carpet

By Katie Louise Smith

"I think Zendaya just showed up, that sounds like Zendaya just showed up."

In case you needed reminding that Tom Holland and Zendaya were thee most perfect couple in the game right now, here's a clip that will confirm exactly that – and then probably make you cry a little bit.

Over the past few weeks, Tom, Zendaya and the rest of the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast have been promoting the latest MCU offering across the world, and on Monday (December 13), they all appeared on the red carpet of the world premiere in Los Angeles.

The newly confirmed couple posed together on the red carpet on the night, but Entertainment Tonight managed to catch the exact moment when Tom realised Zendaya had just arrived... and it's actually so adorable.

Tom Holland stops interview to watch Zendaya arrive at Spider-Man premiere. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Entertainment Tonight via YouTube

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Tom spoke about his journey as Spider-Man so far, how much it all means to him and how physically demanding this particular Spider-Man movie has been for him.

But, before the interview could continue, Tom was distracted by a huge roar of screams as someone stepped onto the red carpet. He literally stopped in his tracks, mid-interview, when he realised that it was Zendaya.

"I think Zendaya just showed up," Tom said with a huge smile on his face, as he stopped the chat to try and get a better look at her. "That sounds like Zendaya just showed up."

Alongside the interviewer, Tom then stood and watched before confirming that it was, in fact, the style icon herself. Unfortunately, he didn't manage to spot his girlfriend on the carpet but he followed up by saying, "She's gone in – that's definitely Zendaya, though."

Watch the adorable moment below.

Last month it was revealed that Tom would be returning as Peter Parker for another Spider-Man trilogy, as Sony and Marvel confirmed their partnership to take the Spider-Man franchise to the next level.

In an interview with Fandango, the Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal revealed that plans are already in motion to bring Tom Holland back for three more films: "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Here's hoping Zendaya gets to stick around as MJ too.

