Tom Holland and Zendaya fans are sobbing over photos of them at a wedding

By Katie Louise Smith

"Tom Holland and Zendaya attending a wedding. That's it."

Can you believe it's been almost two months since the internet went into meme overdrive thanks to those pictures of Tom Holland and Zendaya kissing in the front seat of his car? Feels like yesterday since we all saw the kiss and started making the same joke about the end of Tom and Nicki Minaj's fake marriage.

The Spider-Man co-stars sent fans into complete meltdown in July after seemingly confirming their relationship, and now the social media timelines are buzzing again thanks to new photos of the pair attending a wedding together.

Tom and Zendaya attended the wedding of music producer Josh Florez to Karina Florez in California this past weekend. The images of the couple posing together and holding hands at their table were shared on social media by guests who were also in attendance at the wedding.

Tom Holland and Zendaya fans are sobbing over photos of them at a wedding. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In one photo shared by Esteban Camarillo on Instagram Stories, Tom and Zendaya (who were also tagged in the photo alongside other guests) are sat next to each other, smiling, with Tom appearing to be holding Zendaya's sleeve.

In other videos from the wedding, shared by guests on social media, the couple can be seen dancing together, holding hands and watching the bride and groom dance, with Tom even resting his head against Zendaya's shoulder at one point.

Judging by the videos shared by guests, the wedding itself looked absolutely incredible too.

tom holland and zendaya attending a wedding. that's it. pic.twitter.com/vEpp9BXVfT — karl (@themarvelparker) August 23, 2021

tom holland and zendaya doing the cute little head touch :’) pic.twitter.com/7esp14JSHg — imaan (@dayapeters) August 23, 2021

tom and zendaya THIS day will forever live in my mind rent free pic.twitter.com/Y3vE4GTNRO — imaan (@dayapeters) August 23, 2021

Elsewhere on the Tom and Zendaya front, the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released yesterday (Aug 23).

Amid all the multiverse madness and the return of Doc Ock, Electro, the Sandman and the Green Goblin, fans got a glimpse at how Peter Parker and MJ's relationship is going amid all the drama involving Peter's now-exposed Spider-Man identity.

The trailer also leaked on social media on Sunday, a whole day before it was officially released. It looks like Tom was enjoying himself at the wedding when it happened so, for once, no one can blame him for the spoilers.

