Tom Holland flew from New York to Rome for "surprise date night" with girlfriend Zendaya

By Jazmin Duribe

Zendaya is thought to have been in Rome for a Valentino campaign.

Tom Holland flew from New York to Rome for a romantic date with his girlfriend Zendaya.

Tom Holland and Zendaya usually keep their pretty private but if there's one thing we know, it's that the Spider-Man actor is absolutely obsessed with Zendaya. From sharing gushing posts about her on Instagram to visiting her on set "at least 30 times" while she filmed Euphoria, Tom is Zendaya's biggest cheerleader.

So, it comes as no surprise that Tom made the most romantic gesture of all time by flying all the way to Italy to take Zendaya on a "surprise date night".

Tom Holland flew from New York to Rome for "surprise date night" with girlfriend Zendaya. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Gotham/GC Images

Zendaya has been in Rome, Italy, presumably filming a new campaign for luxury Italian brand Valentino. Meanwhile, Tom has been in New York on the press tour for his new movie Uncharted.

But still, Tom found time in his busy schedule to fly to Italy for some alone time with Zendaya. We know this because Francesco Panella, who owns Italian restaurant Antica Pesa, shared an Instagram post of himself with Tom and Zendaya in the restaurant.

Francesco posted the photo, alongside the caption: "Thank you @tomholland2013 for coming back again to @anticapesa for your surprise night with @zendaya & friends." However, fans noticed that the caption had actually been edited.

According to screenshots captured before the edit, Francesco's caption initially read: "Thank you @tomholland2013 for coming back again to @anticapesa for your surprise date night with @zendaya."

Then, an Italian publication interviewed Francesco and he revealed more details about the love-filled evening. Zendaya had a simple spaghetti dish with tomato sauce and Tom had cacio e pepe (a classic pasta dish with black pepper and Pecorino Romano).

Francesco said: "He already knew and appreciated us and wanted to come back with her girlfriend by making her a surprise coming from New York, we welcomed them for a nice tasting evening with our dishes."

Fans went wild for the details of the evening.

SURPRISE DATE NIGHT? YOU’RE TELLING ME TOM FLEW TO ROME TO SURPRISE ZENDAYA? pic.twitter.com/5f4WYp9dmL — lieke 🐝 (@niallstomdaya) February 23, 2022

“surprise date” stopp tom really flew from nyc to italy just to see zendaya 🥺😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JVNvY5MTri — Jenn🖤- uncharted era (@jennipoochie) February 23, 2022

Tom Holland flew Zendaya out to Rome for a surprise date night. Not expecting anything less tbh — julia g (@directorjulia) February 24, 2022

TOM REALLY WENT TO THE AIRPORT STRAIGHT FROM WORK, TOOK A 7 HOUR PLANE RIDE TO LONDON, THEN ANOTHER 3 HOURS TO ROME, JUST SO HE COULD SURPRISE ZENDAYA WITH A DINNER DATE TO A RESTAURANT HE LOVED WHEN HE WAS LAST THERE THEY'RE SO CUTE😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/C5XveWbd31 — A L I Y S H A ✪⧗४ (@gomezftstyles_) February 24, 2022

Our hearts.