Tom Holland lost a whopping 30lbs for upcoming movie Cherry

By Jazmin Duribe

Tom lost "almost a quarter" of his body weight.

Tom Holland had to completely transform his body for his upcoming movie Cherry, losing and then gaining a whopping 30lbs.

As you know, we're used to seeing Tom looking incredibly svelte playing Peter Parker in the Spider-Man franchise. But we're about to see the British actor like we've never seen him before.

Based on Nico Walker's novel of the same name and directed by the Russo Brothers, Cherry centre's on a former army medic (played by Tom) who turns to bank robbing to fund his opioid addiction. The character also falls for a young woman (Ciara Bravo) and is suffering from undiagnosed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Tom went through extreme measures to play the role of a struggling drug addict, losing a dramatic amount of weight to ensure the character was authentic. During a recent Q&A, Joe Russo commended Tom's commitment to the role.

He said: "They shredded themselves physically and emotionally for this. I just want to bring up that, you know, Tom lost almost a quarter of his body weight. I know Ciara lost a lot of weight, and you know what it's like when you do that for a while, and you're living with that every day. You're starving yourself and you're having to go to work and deal with these emotionally fraught scenes. These two really shredded themselves. Kudos to you guys, because you laid yourself bare, you laid yourself raw for these performances, to get as much authenticity as possible out of it.

"It's some of the most impressive performance work we've ever been a part of. And it came at a real physical cost to both of them."

Tom has now gained the weight back and is due to reprise his role as Spider-Man in the upcoming third movie, which is currently being filmed.

You can catch Tom in Cherry, which will be released on multiple platforms, when it hits theaters on February 26. It will also be available on AppleTV+ on March 12.