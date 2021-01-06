Tom Holland did Dry January and gave up after 12 hours

6 January 2021, 12:31

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Tom is truly one of us.

Tom Holland has hilariously revealed that he quit Dry January after only 12 hours.

It's a new year, which means it's time for the obligatory failed health kick to detox our bodies after overindulging all December long. As the ritual goes, some of us have begrudgingly taken up running, taking part in Veganuary (going vegan or eating less animal products in January) or Dry January.

In case you didn't know, taking part in Dry January means quitting alcohol for the entire month. Some do it for health reasons, for charity or to simply challenge themselves.

Let's be honest here, some of us try to give up all the things we love and most of us fail miserably. Case in point: Mr Tom Holland himself. The Spider-Man actor admitted he failed to complete Dry January on Twitter.

READ MORE: Does Tom Holland have TikTok? Yes but it's not quite what you think

Tom Holland did Dry January and gave up after 12 hours
Tom Holland did Dry January and gave up after 12 hours. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, @tomholland2013 via Instagram

Tom confessed he was back on the booze in response to a tweet by his father, Dominic Holland. "Called time on dry January embarrassingly early but we have a full house – it’s cold and dark outside…," Dominic wrote.

Tom then replied: "I was doing really well…. for about 12 hours." There's no judgement here, Tom.

Besides, with Spider-Man 3 still currently filming, we'll need to hold onto at least one vice to keep us going before it eventually hits cinemas.

QUIZ: Which Spider-Man should actually be your boyfriend?

Latest Celebrity News

JoJo Siwa's "inappropriate" children's card game has been pulled from stores following backlash.

JoJo Siwa's "inappropriate" children's card game has been pulled from stores following backlash
Glee's Heather Morris apologises for "insensitive" comments

Glee's Heather Morris apologises for "insensitive" comments defending Mark Salling

News

Zac Efron has a mullet now

Zac Efron has a mullet and he looks incredible

Beauty

Ian Jeffrey

Ian Jeffrey: 11 facts about the model and James Charles' brother you need to know
Kat Von D reveals reason behind controversial blackout tattoo

Kat Von D reveals reason behind controversial blackout tattoo
The best mullets of 2020 ranked

10 absolutely iconic mullets that defined 2020

Fashion

Trending on PopBuzz

Harry Styles, Millie Bobby Brown and Lizzo

QUIZ: Can you guess how tall these celebrities are?

TV & Film

Rege-Jean Page: 10 facts about the Bridgerton acto

Regé-Jean Page: 12 facts about Bridgerton's Simon Basset you need to know

TV & Film

Best times to post on TikTok

Here are the best times to post on TikTok

Social Media

Bridgerton: How old are the Netflix cast

Bridgerton cast ages: How old are the actors and their characters?

TV & Film

Demi Lovato slams TikTok stars ignoring coronavirus and partying abroad

Demi Lovato slams TikTok stars travelling and partying amid the pandemic

Demi Lovato

Stranger Things 4: Release date, spoilers, news and cast

Stranger Things season 4: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and everything we know

Stranger Things