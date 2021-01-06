Tom Holland did Dry January and gave up after 12 hours

By Jazmin Duribe

Tom is truly one of us.

Tom Holland has hilariously revealed that he quit Dry January after only 12 hours.

It's a new year, which means it's time for the obligatory failed health kick to detox our bodies after overindulging all December long. As the ritual goes, some of us have begrudgingly taken up running, taking part in Veganuary (going vegan or eating less animal products in January) or Dry January.

In case you didn't know, taking part in Dry January means quitting alcohol for the entire month. Some do it for health reasons, for charity or to simply challenge themselves.

Let's be honest here, some of us try to give up all the things we love and most of us fail miserably. Case in point: Mr Tom Holland himself. The Spider-Man actor admitted he failed to complete Dry January on Twitter.

READ MORE: Does Tom Holland have TikTok? Yes but it's not quite what you think

Tom Holland did Dry January and gave up after 12 hours. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, @tomholland2013 via Instagram

Tom confessed he was back on the booze in response to a tweet by his father, Dominic Holland. "Called time on dry January embarrassingly early but we have a full house – it’s cold and dark outside…," Dominic wrote.

Tom then replied: "I was doing really well…. for about 12 hours." There's no judgement here, Tom.

I was doing really well.... for about 12 hours 😂 https://t.co/U8CZt0i8Jy — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) January 4, 2021

Besides, with Spider-Man 3 still currently filming, we'll need to hold onto at least one vice to keep us going before it eventually hits cinemas.