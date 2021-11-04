Tom Holland voices Percy Pig in the M&S Christmas 2021 advert and I'm speechless

Tom Holland is the voice of Percy Pig in Marks & Spencer's 2021 Christmas advert and it's the crossover that no-one saw coming.

Now, we all know Tom for his role as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man but he's just taken on his most iconic acting gig yet.

On Thursday (Nov 4), the UK-based supermarket chain released several ads promoting their latest range of Christmas food and festive clothing. In one ad, M&S Food's iconic mascot Percy is brought to life by a Christmas fairy (voiced by Dawn French) who accidentally drops her wand onto the gift he was wrapped up inside.

He then roams around the store looking at all the delicious Christmas food. "Christmas! I’ve never had a Christmas before," Percy says, after popping out from the gift-wrapped box.

As you can imagine, no-one was quite expecting to hear Tom voicing the beloved character.

Here's all the reactions to Tom Holland voicing Percy Pig in the M&S Christmas 2021 advert.

TOM VOICING PERCY PIG PLSSSS I NEVER WOULDVE IMAGINED 🐷💕💕🤲🥺 pic.twitter.com/nyeTHBJXMH — penelope | NELE DAY 🎉 (@pinkhoodiepen) November 4, 2021

Tom Holland as the voice of Percy Pig in the new Marks & Spencer Christmas advert once again proves everything that happens in The Simpsons eventually becomes a reality. #SpiderPig pic.twitter.com/vXhEQS2dxO — The Sting (@TSting18) November 4, 2021

percy pig was a great career move for tom actually — riley (@ruefication) November 4, 2021

If Tom Holland who is Spiderman is now Percy Pig, then surely that's Spiderpig! pic.twitter.com/UeB9LVeIsX — FkinAda /// (@Roi7Le) November 4, 2021

percy pig is so iconic i just know tom was bouncing around the room when he got the call — chloe (@ncwayhcmes) November 4, 2021

this is adorable... 🥺

tom voicing percy pig is something we never knew we needed...❤️‍🩹pic.twitter.com/ZK0biGcADW — Janu ♡ (@filmelas) November 4, 2021

TOM@HOLLAND BEING PERCY PIG WAS NOT ON MY 2021 BINGO CARD pic.twitter.com/zdiZIS3w5T — em ✿ (@traitorcth) November 4, 2021

TOM HOLLAND VOICING PERCY PIG NOTHING CAN BE MORE BRITISH THAN THIS 😭😭😭 — ًs (@nwhpeters) November 4, 2021

as both a percy pig and tom holland stan i am losing it — claire (@clx1re) November 4, 2021

Tom is a big name in Hollywood who can now be more selective about what he decides to work on. But deciding to become the voice of Percy Pig was a no brainer for him and took "less than a second" to accept.

He said: "I've loved Percy Pigs for as long as I can remember. Getting the snort right was a challenge, but I hope I nailed it and you all like what you hear! I did consider asking for a lifetime supply of Percy Pigs but I figured I’ve got to save room for all of that amazing M&S Christmas food!"

If this doesn't get Tom an Oscar then what will!?

