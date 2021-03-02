Tom Holland says Zendaya helped him not be "a bit of a dick" to fans

By Jazmin Duribe

Tom also said that it's "incredibly frustrating" that he is always romantically linked to Zendaya.

Tom Holland has revealed how his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya helped him become less of a "dick" towards his fans.

The actor sat down with British GQ ahead of the upcoming release of his new movie Cherry. In the interview, Tom discussed initially struggling with his newfound fame and the number of fans he acquired.

"Talking to Zendaya helped me a lot, actually," he explained. "I used to come across sometimes as a bit of a dick to fans, mainly as I was always so surprised that they'd want a picture with me or signature or whatever. I’d have the typical Londoner reaction, one of instant suspicion: 'Why are you talking to me?'"

Luckily, Zendaya (who has been in the acting game since childhood) had some sound advice for Tom. He added: "Zendaya spotted this and quickly told me that this sort of reaction was going to be more aggro than just smiling and taking the picture. She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public."

Tom and Zendaya's friendship is so pure, but the actors have had to constantly bat off rumours that they're actually dating. Notably when Tom mistakenly tagged Zendaya in an Instagram post and placed the tag over his…crotch. Both have previously insisted they're just friends and Tom has now made it clear again.

Speaking of the constant speculation, he said: "In all seriousness, it is also incredibly frustrating. It’s very nerve-racking. It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it’s not just happening between the two of you, it’s happening in front of the entire world. And it can be very complicated.

"It’s one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career."