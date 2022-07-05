Kourtney Kardashian slams paparazzi for selling photos of her while Travis Barker was "fighting for his life"

"A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side…shame on you."

Kourtney Kardashian has slammed the paparazzi for selling photos of her "out and about" while her husband Travis Barker was hospitalised with a life-threatening illness.

Last week, Travis was rushed to hospital after experiencing extreme stomach pain. Photos showed the Blink-182 drummer being taken to hospital by an ambulance while Kourtney was at his side.

At the time, Travis' daughter Alabama Barker asked for prayers but no-one confirmed what Travis' condition was. Now feeling much better, Travis has revealed that he was suffering from pancreatitis, which is inflammation of the pancreas that can prove fatal if left untreated.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," Travis explained on Instagram Stories. "But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

Kourtney Kardashian slams paparazzi for selling photos of her while Travis Barker was "fighting for his life"
Kourtney Kardashian slams paparazzi for selling photos of her while Travis Barker was "fighting for his life". Picture: @kourtneykardashian via Instagram, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

He added: "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Kourtney also shared a statement on her Instagram Stories. She wrote: "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.

"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."

Kourtney also thanked the doctors and nurses at at Cedars Sinai for taking such "wonderful care" of them both. She then went on to call out the paparazzi for releasing photos of her "out and about" that were actually taken weeks before Travis was hospitalised (TMZ originally published the images and have now updated the article stating that the "photo agency which licensed the photos of Kourtney, represented they were taken Wednesday in Encino" but that sources stated Kourtney has not left Travis side.)

She continued: "And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me ‘out and about’ while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)... I didn’t forget about you.

"A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side…shame on you."

