Travis Barker shares NSFW video of Kourtney Kardashian sucking his thumb

19 April 2021, 11:45 | Updated: 19 April 2021, 11:57

By Sam Prance

Travis Barker wished Kourtney Kardashian happy birthday by giving fans an intimate glimpse into their relationship.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are breaking the internet with a NSFW video in which Kourtney sucks Travis' thumb.

Yesterday (Apr 18), Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday and it wasn't long before Kourtney's fans, friends and family members took to social media to wish the reality TV star happy birthday. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and celebrities, including Addison Rae, all posted Instagram stories in honour of the birthday girl.

However, it was the post from Kourtney's boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, that really caught people's attention.

READ MORE: Travis Barker's daughter covers up his face tattoos using viral KVD Beauty foundation

Travis Barker shares NSFW video of Kourtney Kardashian sucking his thumb
Travis Barker shares NSFW video of Kourtney Kardashian sucking his thumb. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men, @travisbarker via Instagram, Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Travis posted a series of photos with the caption: "I FUCKING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY." In the pictures, Travis and Kourtney can be seen kissing, hugging and holding hands. Essentially, it's a typical, adorable post from a loving boyfriend. However, the last slide was a little more explicit and it quickly went viral.

The last slide is a video in which Kourtney sucks Travis' thumb and it's as intimate as that sounds.

Naturally, the internet can't get over it. Here are just a few of the reactions so far.

Travis didn't just celebrate Kourtney's birthday with thumb-sucking though. He also decorated her entire house with flowers as a surprise, tulips and gardenias specifically. Not to mention, he recently got Kourtney's name tattooed above his left nipple.

The most unexpected romance of 2021 continues to deliver.

How do you wish your crush happy birthday?

Latest Celebrity News

High School Musical: Are Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini dating?

High School Musical fans think Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini are dating IRL

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Grimes unveils huge new "alien scars" back tattoo

Grimes unveils huge new "alien scars" back tattoo

Bhad Bhabie reacts to Dr Phil's response to Turn-About ranch claims

Bhad Bhabie rips into Dr Phil's response to 'abusive' Turn-About Ranch accusations
Khloe Kardashian addresses unedited bikini photo

Khloe Kardashian addresses unedited bikini photo after trying to get it removed from the internet
Bhad Bhabie: 17 facts about the Bestie rapper you

Bhad Bhabie: 17 facts about the rapper you should know

Bhad Bhabie made over $1 million on OnlyFans within her first six hours

Bhad Bhabie made over $1 million on OnlyFans within her first six hours

Trending on PopBuzz

After's Hardin Scott prequel confirmed alongside new sequel movie

After confirms Hardin Scott prequel movie and new sequel are in the works

News

QUIZ: How well do you remember Lemonade Mouth?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Lemonade Mouth?

TV & Film

Amber Heard confirms she will be returning as Mera in Aquaman 2

Amber Heard confirms she will be returning as Mera in Aquaman 2

News

Helen McCrory's Harry Potter family, Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs, pay tribute

Harry Potter's Tom Felton posts emotional tribute to on-screen mum Helen McCrory

News

Gabbie Hanna says Bebe Rexha's Sabotage video rips off her Monster video

Gabbie Hanna says Bebe Rexha's new music video rips off her Monster video

News

James Charles and Morphe part ways

Morphe parts ways with James Charles amid sexual misconduct allegations

YouTubers