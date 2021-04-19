Travis Barker shares NSFW video of Kourtney Kardashian sucking his thumb

By Sam Prance

Travis Barker wished Kourtney Kardashian happy birthday by giving fans an intimate glimpse into their relationship.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are breaking the internet with a NSFW video in which Kourtney sucks Travis' thumb.

Yesterday (Apr 18), Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday and it wasn't long before Kourtney's fans, friends and family members took to social media to wish the reality TV star happy birthday. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and celebrities, including Addison Rae, all posted Instagram stories in honour of the birthday girl.

However, it was the post from Kourtney's boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, that really caught people's attention.

Travis Barker shares NSFW video of Kourtney Kardashian sucking his thumb. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men, @travisbarker via Instagram, Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Travis posted a series of photos with the caption: "I FUCKING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY." In the pictures, Travis and Kourtney can be seen kissing, hugging and holding hands. Essentially, it's a typical, adorable post from a loving boyfriend. However, the last slide was a little more explicit and it quickly went viral.

The last slide is a video in which Kourtney sucks Travis' thumb and it's as intimate as that sounds.

Naturally, the internet can't get over it. Here are just a few of the reactions so far.

All of us having to see Kourtney Kardashian sucking on travis barker’s thumb all over twitter pic.twitter.com/yVemAAsS6H — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) April 18, 2021

Me seeing my good sis Kourtney wildin on the gram during her Travis Barker era pic.twitter.com/gvMqsI47ro — g (@zinggzingga) April 18, 2021

Not Travis Barker posting a video of Kourtney Kardashian sucking his thumb. pic.twitter.com/8y0EBnomdM — Harry has my ♡ (@AdoreYouCherry) April 18, 2021

just saw kourtney kardashian sucking travis barker’s thumb pic.twitter.com/7OAhwVlbAJ — khayla ?! (@sockrry) April 18, 2021

Travis didn't just celebrate Kourtney's birthday with thumb-sucking though. He also decorated her entire house with flowers as a surprise, tulips and gardenias specifically. Not to mention, he recently got Kourtney's name tattooed above his left nipple.

did yall see what Travis did for Kourtney? im gonna cry pic.twitter.com/vgupApFV3m — érica🌧️'s gts (@walkiekells) April 18, 2021

The most unexpected romance of 2021 continues to deliver.

