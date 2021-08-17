Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years after fatal plane crash left him in critical condition

By Jazmin Duribe

Travis is the last remaining survivor of the 2008 plane crash.

Travis Barker has flown on a plane for the first time in 13 years after being in a plane crash which left him seriously injured and four dead.

In 2008, the Blink-182 drummer was involved in a traumatic plane crash when his private jet crashed during takeoff at an airport in South Carolina, killing four of the six passengers on board.

Travis' friend and security guard Charles "Che" Still, assistant Chris Baker, pilot Sarah Lemmon and co-pilot James Bland sadly died. Travis and his friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, who tried to extinguish the flames on Travis' body with his t-shirt, survived the impact. Sadly, Adam died from a prescription drug overdose only one year later, making Travis the last remaining survivor of the crash.

Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years. Picture: Alamy, @travisbarker via Instagram

Following the crash, Travis had a long road to recovery. He suffered third-degree burns on 65% of his body, spent 11 weeks in hospital and had to have 27 surgeries. Travis almost had to have his foot amputated because he didn't have enough skin on his body for his skin grafts. He was also left with survivor's guilt and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. "It's the most painful experience I've obviously ever been in," he told Larry King in 2015.

Because of his experiences, Travis vowed to never fly again, using tour buses and cruise ships to travel for work. That was until June, when he tweeted: "I might fly again." He has now finally overcome his fears.

I might fly again ✈️ — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 25, 2021

On Saturday (Aug 14), Travis was pictured boarding a private jet with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. It's the first time that he has flown since the crash. In the images, which were obtained by TMZ, Kourtney can be seen guiding Travis to the aircraft which was headed for Cabo, Mexico. The couple were also joined by Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner and her her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

A source told PEOPLE that Kourtney has reportedly been supporting Travis throughout his journey. "It's a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo. The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatising. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point," the source revealed.

"Kourtney has been very supportive. She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the US without having to fly and Kourtney has been totally fine with it."