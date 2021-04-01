Travis Barker's daughter covers up his face tattoos using viral KVD Beauty foundation

By Katie Louise Smith

Roll up, roll up! Come see Travis Barker without his iconic face tattoos.

It's been a while since we've seen Travis Barker without his iconic face tattoos but now, thanks to his daughter's new Instagram video, we've been reminded of what he looks like without them.

The Blink-182 drummer sat down with his 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker for a new beauty video, where she gave him a quick 'makeover'. In the short clip, Alabama uses the new KVD Beauty Good Apple Foundation to cover up a couple of her dad's iconic face tattoos.

And the results? Well, he looks the same, obviously. But also... he looks so different?!

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama covers his face tattoos. Picture: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp, @alabamaluellabarker via Instagram

In the video, Alabama applies the foundation on top of the anchor next to Travis' right eye and the word 'Blessed' on his left cheekbone, along with the star that sits above it.

Alabama also talks to Travis about his first and favourite tattoos. He revealed that the first tattoo he ever got was on his leg, and his favourite tattoo was the word 'blessed' on his face which, coincidentally, was the one Alabama just covered up.

In the caption, Alabama wrote that both of them were "shocked" by the coverage of the foundation's formula.

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama covers his face tattoos. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker via Instagram

If you've been on TikTok in the past week or so, the chances of you coming across a video of someone trying out the new KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm will probably be high. (FYI: Kat Von D is no longer affiliated with the brand after she sold it in January 2020.)

Reviewers have been singing the new foundation's praises and are absolutely shook over the coverage and the shade matches. Thanks to Alabama's video with her dad, we now know it can do a pretty incredible job at covering up tattoos as well.

