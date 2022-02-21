Tyler Posey slammed for asking fans to donate to his step-sister's college tuition fund

21 February 2022, 15:12

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Tyler is offering a one-on-one Zoom call to the person who donates the most money.

Tyler Posey is being criticised for asking fans to donate to his step-sister's college tuition fund.

Recently, Tyler's step-sister Jamie shared a video of the Teen Wolf actor on her TikTok account. In the video, Tyler says: "So my little step-sister just got accepted into college, it's a lot more expensive than she thought it would be, so she's taking donations. Anything helps."

Tyler then revealed that he would be providing personalised messages for people that give generously: "The highest bidder will get a Zoom call from me. Welcome to 2022." Oh No They Didn't reports that people donating $50 or more will also receive a signed photo of Tyler.

Tyler Posey slammed for asking fans to donate to his step-sister's college tuition fund.
Tyler Posey slammed for asking fans to donate to his step-sister's college tuition fund. Picture: Alamy, @jjamiekelly via TikTok

Tyler received backlash for the video with people finding it strange that he would not have paid for her tuition himself given that he would have earned money from playing Scott McCall in hit MTV series Teen Wolf from 2011 to 2017. Not only that but Tyler will soon reprise his role in the upcoming Teen Wolf movie, he has been releasing music and he has a popular OnlyFans account.

Jamie started a GoFundMe to raise money for her college fees but following the backlash the campaign has been deleted, while her Instagram and TikTok and Instagram accounts have been made private.

Some fans have actually defended Tyler and his decision to request donations from fans. One user tweeted: "I think it says more about the gov't & the education system that someone has to get their actor stepbrother to raffle off a zoom call to pay college tuition, than it does anything about Tyler Posey."

Another added: "Teen Wolf was not that big, so I'm confused at people thinking he's a millionaire. Tyler Posey has not had any real success outside of Teen Wolf. Really, only Dylan O'Brien and Tyler Hoechlin went on to do more after the show ended."

