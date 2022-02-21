Tyler Posey slammed for asking fans to donate to his step-sister's college tuition fund

By Jazmin Duribe

Tyler is offering a one-on-one Zoom call to the person who donates the most money.

Tyler Posey is being criticised for asking fans to donate to his step-sister's college tuition fund.

Recently, Tyler's step-sister Jamie shared a video of the Teen Wolf actor on her TikTok account. In the video, Tyler says: "So my little step-sister just got accepted into college, it's a lot more expensive than she thought it would be, so she's taking donations. Anything helps."

Tyler then revealed that he would be providing personalised messages for people that give generously: "The highest bidder will get a Zoom call from me. Welcome to 2022." Oh No They Didn't reports that people donating $50 or more will also receive a signed photo of Tyler.

Tyler received backlash for the video with people finding it strange that he would not have paid for her tuition himself given that he would have earned money from playing Scott McCall in hit MTV series Teen Wolf from 2011 to 2017. Not only that but Tyler will soon reprise his role in the upcoming Teen Wolf movie, he has been releasing music and he has a popular OnlyFans account.

Has tyler posey's step sister looked into the hispanic scholarship fund? There are a few places to look for help mama let's research https://t.co/bg9aSI6pQH — Keyana⁷ 👑🐝 (@Beyssexdungeon) February 19, 2022

Tyler Posey asking his fans to give him money for his STEPsister to go to college and the “highest bidder” will get a zoom call from him???? Deranged. Irresponsible. Unhinged pic.twitter.com/wmmNOtaxQR — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 19, 2022

Tyler posey asking for donations so his sister can go to college?? Was this man not on television for six years or pic.twitter.com/1TFk7cBWC8 — kiki🕷 (@D4REDEVIIL) February 19, 2022

idk man, something about Tyler Posey asking for donations for his cousin on Tik Tok don’t sit right with me. Didn’t that teen wolf movie just get announced? Wait till that check comes through. As if he doesn’t make more per project than the working class does in a year. pic.twitter.com/goS3uq7g2Z — 𝓰𝓵𝓾𝓶𝓲𝓮 (@prettyxpoison_) February 19, 2022

Tyler Posey asking for money to pay for his sisters college…stiles come get ya boi 💀 pic.twitter.com/D60T48U4Me — Barely Alive (@yaboiferny1) February 19, 2022

tyler posey tell your sister to go to fucking community college or take out a loan like every other student in America has to do since you think a zoom call is gonna make me wanna give your privileged family money.. celebrities deserve nothing I’m so sick of them — taI (@goIdustnicks) February 18, 2022

not tyler posey asking for donations for his sisters college and people donating too like yess ignore donating to people who actually need the money 😍😋😇 pic.twitter.com/60ToZ4KfLI — karla 🍓 (@tristedeantes) February 19, 2022

Idgaf about Tyler Posey…how are you as a celebrity gonna ask regular people for money WHEN NOBODY HAS ANY btw to send your sister to college? Has HE donated to any fundraisers? Has HE even retweeted anyone’s go fund me link??? — S T ☆ R B O Y (@BarbieTheeStar) February 19, 2022

It’s Tyler Posey on tiktok asking people to donate to his step sister to go towards college… bro, you did 6 seasons of Teen Wolf. YOU pay for it — NAE (@evilhagg__) February 19, 2022

has tyler posey just fallen off so badly that he has to go on tik tok and ask for people to donate to his step sister’s college fund and “reward” the highest payer a zoom call with him…. go tell her to apply for a student loan like everyone else…. pic.twitter.com/58IJYBx9S6 — R (@BukieRexha) February 18, 2022

Jamie started a GoFundMe to raise money for her college fees but following the backlash the campaign has been deleted, while her Instagram and TikTok and Instagram accounts have been made private.

Some fans have actually defended Tyler and his decision to request donations from fans. One user tweeted: "I think it says more about the gov't & the education system that someone has to get their actor stepbrother to raffle off a zoom call to pay college tuition, than it does anything about Tyler Posey."

Another added: "Teen Wolf was not that big, so I'm confused at people thinking he's a millionaire. Tyler Posey has not had any real success outside of Teen Wolf. Really, only Dylan O'Brien and Tyler Hoechlin went on to do more after the show ended."

