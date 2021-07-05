Tyler Posey confirms he's queer

By Jazmin Duribe

"I'm in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too."

Tyler Posey has revealed that he identifies as queer.

In October 2020, Tyler opened up about his sexuality on OnlyFans. The singer and Teen Wolf star admitted he had "hooked up" with men before but he wasn't sure he would consider himself bisexual. He said: "Are you bi? Erm, I don't know. I've been with guys, I've been with everybody, but I'm very attracted to women.

"I'm not really attracted to guys, I'm only doing it because I… I was just curious and I wanted to try it out and I didn't hold anything back. I'm attracted to, like, hot shit. Kinky shit. That's usually what drives my sexuality. But if I'm dating someone it's usually women, well, only women. I've never dated a man before. I don't know what you call that? Maybe I'm straight who has experimented before? Or maybe I am bi, I don't know? I don't think there needs to be a label on it."

Tyler Posey confirms he's queer. Picture: David Livingston/Getty Images, @tylerposey via Instagram

Tyler has now defined his sexuality more clearly and said that his girlfriend, singer Phem, has helped him understand his sexual identity. "I've been with everybody under the sun, and right now I'm in the best relationship that I've ever been in with a woman, and she's queer too," Tyler explained in an interview with NME.

"She's helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I'm sexually fluid, I guess. No, not 'I guess,' I don't want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: 'Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.'"

Tyler, who has been dating Phem since February 2021, also opened up about how he has been accused of gay-baiting since his OnlyFans comments went viral. Sadly, Tyler has also been relentlessly targeted by "really cruel" trolls.

"Someone asked if I’d been with men [as well as women], and I said yes. Since then there’s been this really loud person online – I’m pretty sure it’s only one person – and they’re trying to call me a 'gay-baiter': pretending to be gay to get money, essentially," Tyler added.

And speaking about the social media trolling, particularly comments about his mother who passed away in 2014, Tyler continued: "I’m sober now and I’ve been working a lot on my mental health, so I’m in a place where I can somewhat laugh at that kind of thing. But I know that other people who deal with this kind of shit may not be as strong mentally."