Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley mistakes Madison Beer for a type of beer in viral video

By Sam Prance

Paul Wesley was also confused about who Larry Stylinson is and how it relates to One Direction.

Chances are that you wouldn't usually associate Paul Wesley, Madison Beer and Larry Stylinson with each other.

Paul Wesley is, of course, best known for playing good-hearted vampire Stefan Salvatore in all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries. Meanwhile, Madison Beer is a singer with hits like 'Selfish' and 'Dead', and Larry Stylinson is a nickname given to Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Some One Direction fans controversially believe that Larry had a secret relationship.

Paul Wesley has never publicly discussed Madison Beer or Larry Stylinson before but that's all changed now.

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley mistakes Madison Beer for a type of beer in viral video. Picture: @paulwesley via Instagram, @madisonbeer via Instagram

In a recent Instagram live, a person asked Paul Wesley "do u like madison beer" and his response to them was hilarious. Not knowing who Madison Beer is, Paul replied: "Never had that beer but I like beer. I like most beer. Although, lately I haven't been drinking as much beer because I'm trying to cut it out." Someone send Paul a copy of Life Support ASAP.

The confusion didn't stop there though. Another fan asked Paul,"do u believe in larry", in reference to the controversial Larry Stylinson rumours which Harry and Louis have both debunked and Paul said: "What in the goddamn hell are you talking about? I believe in Larry David. Do you guys watch Curb Your Enthusiasm? It's my favourite show on television."

Naturally, the clip has gone viral on social media.

'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley trends after confusing Madison Beer with a type of beer.



He was also confused about the Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson fandom ship, 'Larry.' pic.twitter.com/GSFw9lFPdv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 28, 2021

As it stands, it's unclear if Paul has learned who Madison and Larry are. We shall update you he makes any further comments.